Home » One-month detention for the father of the boy who shot the teacher in Lukavac Info
World

One-month detention for the father of the boy who shot the teacher in Lukavac Info

by admin
One-month detention for the father of the boy who shot the teacher in Lukavac Info

The municipal court in Lukavac ordered a one-month detention for the father of a child from Lukavac who shot a teacher at the elementary school “Lukavac Grad” on Wednesday.

Source: Elementary School Lukavac town

He is suspected of the criminal offense of neglecting or abusing a child or minor and unauthorized acquisition, possession and sale of weapons and essential weapon parts, according to federal media.

In the shooting that took place at the “Lukavac Grad” elementary school, a teacher was wounded and was placed in the Tuzla Clinical Center.

According to the latest information, the teacher is in a stable condition, and the boy who wounded him is placed in a psychiatric hospital in Sarajevo.

(WORLD)

See also  Intelligence in the safe: Meloni holds the proxy to reassure the allies

You may also like

The United States has imposed restrictions on the...

Uganda, school under attack by rebels: 25 dead

There’s Chestnuts! The new Juve shoots: Milik, Frattesi,...

Boris Johnson’s debut as a columnist for the...

How to be a public author, critique of...

Gas prices in Europe rose | Info

Palermo, renewal and adaptation of the contract for...

now he is in the Pagliarelli prison

U.S. State Department Report: Chinese Criminal Syndicates Human...

Gas prices jumped in Europe | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy