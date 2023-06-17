One-month detention for the father of the boy who shot the teacher in Lukavac Info

The municipal court in Lukavac ordered a one-month detention for the father of a child from Lukavac who shot a teacher at the elementary school “Lukavac Grad” on Wednesday.

He is suspected of the criminal offense of neglecting or abusing a child or minor and unauthorized acquisition, possession and sale of weapons and essential weapon parts, according to federal media.

In the shooting that took place at the “Lukavac Grad” elementary school, a teacher was wounded and was placed in the Tuzla Clinical Center.

According to the latest information, the teacher is in a stable condition, and the boy who wounded him is placed in a psychiatric hospital in Sarajevo.

