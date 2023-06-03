One month since the school shooting in Belgrade | Info

A month ago, on May 3, there was a shooting at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar.

Exactly one month ago, on May 3, Serbia was shrouded in black after the shooting at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar in which eight children and a school guard were killed, and six students and a history teacher were wounded. After 12 days, on May 15, one of the injured girls died in the hospital.

A month later, it was established that this attack had been prepared for a long time, that the boy (13), who admitted to shooting, had a list of targets, that he practiced shooting with his father in the shooting range. It was also established that he made the Molotov cocktails himself and that he “googled” whether he could be held criminally responsible because he was not 14 years old. The investigation so far has shown that he was not a victim of peer violence.

However, the public has not yet received an answer to the question of why he did it. “He took his father’s pistols, made Molotov cocktails and went on a bloody campaign that morning. He put everything he needed in a backpack and went to history class armed. When he entered the school he reported to the guard, but he noticed something strange about him and tried to talk to him as they always did, but the boy was afraid that he would “spoil his plan” and shot. He killed first him, then the fifth-grade students on duty, and then a little girl who happened to be in the corridor. Then he entered the class among his friends and started shooting randomly from his father’s gun with one hand“, reminds the source.

After the massacre, the boy went out into the yard, where he put down his weapon and called the police, telling them what he had done. “The only thing that appeared as a motive for the massacre was peer violence. That’s why all this time it was checked whether the boy who committed this crime was bullied by his peers, but these claims were never confirmed. His friends said that they always hung out with him, that he went with them to birthday parties, excursions and playgrounds, and the people closest to him said that he went to see his classmates and that they came to him. He switched from the opposite shift during the semester precisely because of his friends, but also because of the curriculum. It remains unexplained why he shot his best friend, favorite teacher and security guard, why, except for one boy, all the other victims were girls,” says the source.

In the announcement of the Government of Serbia, it was stated that after an extraordinary inspection at Vladislav Ribnikar Experimental Elementary School, the findings of the Center for Social Work, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Family Care were confirmed, that there was no peer violence against this student in this school.

The fact that one of the wounded children is his best friend, while the rest of his close friends barely escaped, shows how much of a mystery the boy’s motive is. “Violence should be prevented at the very beginning, but in the case of this boy it was difficult to notice the roots of aggression and they were never cut. It was difficult to notice because we are used to school examples of mass murderers of that age, in the world these are withdrawn children, loners, those whom friends call losers, but that was not the case with him, he was a prince for his environment, this is what makes it difficult for us to ever understand what actually happened. The only thing that society has gained after this massacre is increased empathy and sensitivity towards the environment. We have started to become aware and everyone contributes from their domain to the change of consciousness“, says psychologist Dr. Zorica Mršović.

According to lawyer Nebojša Tešić, it is clear that the boy is not criminally responsible, however, a big job awaits the psychiatrists at the clinic where he is. “They are assessing the boy’s mental state and all the necessary expert tests are being done, but this will definitely take longer than usual. Our experts encounter this kind of case for the first time and the procedures are much more careful and detailed. When it comes to the law in this case, it is clear that the boy cannot be held criminally responsible, however much this crime is one of the most serious that has ever been committed in our country.“, said lawyer Tešić.

On the same day as the boy, his father, whose weapon he used, was also arrested. It is suspected that he taught him to use that weapon and took him to the shooting range. “He is currently in custody, which was extended yesterday, and he is suspected of the criminal offense Serious crime against general security. While the father is in the Central Prison, the boy is in a psychiatric institution for children, where doctors perform expert examinations which could only reveal or indicate the motive of the bloody feast,” says the source.

The investigation is also being conducted against the boy’s mother in order to determine whether in her case, as well as in the case of the father, the criminal act of Neglecting and abusing a minor child occurred. After the mother gave her statement to the police last Sunday, the family addressed the public for the first time.

“On that 3rd of May, an eternal silence prevailed in which we sob every day, mute from incurable pain and sadness, for every innocent child who died and for Dragan, who looked after the children with so much love. We deeply and sincerely regret and send our condolences to each family for their loss, which is also our loss. Forever in sorrow“, they wrote in the message.

