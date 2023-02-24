Ashley Morgan Smithlinethe accuser of Marilyn Mansonretracts the statements of sexual assault towards the artist alleging that they manipulated her to do so.

In the process of the defamation case against Evan Rachel Wood e Illma Gorthe artist’s legal team filed a statement of Ashley Morgan Smithline as a test. The sexual assault lawsuit Smithline contra Manson it was dismissed in January. In the allegations, she retracts the accusations towards Manson and affirms that both Wood as Gore they have manipulated her into making false accusations.

Smithline filed her complaint in June of last year, a claim that she says she told her lawyer that no will present. In a statement of his in February 2021 through Instragram, he directly accused Manson of rape and abuse and, in May of the same year, he declared the following: “I have joined the other five main girls who have gone through this, and we have found a great strength in numbers.”

in the documentary Phoenix Rising, she appears in a group meeting with Wood and other accusers talking and discussing the artist’s behavior. In one of the interviews she did for The Viewtogether with his then lawyer Jay Ellwangerwho later withdrew from his case, Smithlin acknowledged that “I was very uncomfortable doing this interview, but I felt pressured to do it.” She claims that she fired Ellwanger and that he has no intention of suing again.