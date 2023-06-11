Home » one of the most active in the world, he had been silent for three months – Corriere TV
one of the most active in the world, he had been silent for three months

one of the most active in the world, he had been silent for three months – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The volcano Kilaueaone of the busiest in the world, keeps on giving show with her eruption. It is found at Hawaii and started spitting enough to be lazy in the middle of this week, after staying silent for three months. Between September 2021 and last December, the Kilauea volcano erupted continuously. CREDIT US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY (LaPresse/Ap)

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 4:54 pm

