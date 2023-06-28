One of the top Russian army commanders has learned of the Wagner group’s uprising plans, US officials told The New York Times

According to some officials Americans informed by intelligence, the commander of the Russian military air force, Sergei Surovikin, would have been aware of the revolt plans of the Wagner mercenary group. General Surovikin is a very important, influential and respected military man in Russia: among other things, from October 2022 to January 2023 he coordinated the military operations of the Russian army in Ukraine, only to be replaced by Valery Gerasimov, who is the Chief of Staff of the Army. His eventual knowledge of the intentions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s leader, would be one of the most concrete signs of the support enjoyed by the leader of the group of mercenaries among the highest ranks of the Russian army, and therefore of the potential threats to the regime’s stability by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US officials, who spoke to Col New York Times anonymously, they said they were trying to figure out whether Surovikin also actively contributed in some way to planning Prigozhin’s uprising, other than merely knowing about it. According to them, there are good reasons to believe that other Russian generals also knew about the plans for revolt, and that Prigozhin would not have launched an action of this magnitude if he had not believed that he had the support of part of the Russian military leadership. .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

