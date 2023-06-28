Home » One of the top Russian army commanders has learned of the Wagner group’s uprising plans, US officials told The New York Times
World

One of the top Russian army commanders has learned of the Wagner group’s uprising plans, US officials told The New York Times

by admin
One of the top Russian army commanders has learned of the Wagner group’s uprising plans, US officials told The New York Times

According to some officials Americans informed by intelligence, the commander of the Russian military air force, Sergei Surovikin, would have been aware of the revolt plans of the Wagner mercenary group. General Surovikin is a very important, influential and respected military man in Russia: among other things, from October 2022 to January 2023 he coordinated the military operations of the Russian army in Ukraine, only to be replaced by Valery Gerasimov, who is the Chief of Staff of the Army. His eventual knowledge of the intentions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s leader, would be one of the most concrete signs of the support enjoyed by the leader of the group of mercenaries among the highest ranks of the Russian army, and therefore of the potential threats to the regime’s stability by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US officials, who spoke to Col New York Times anonymously, they said they were trying to figure out whether Surovikin also actively contributed in some way to planning Prigozhin’s uprising, other than merely knowing about it. According to them, there are good reasons to believe that other Russian generals also knew about the plans for revolt, and that Prigozhin would not have launched an action of this magnitude if he had not believed that he had the support of part of the Russian military leadership. .

See also  Udinese Sassuolo / Dionisi can smile again: M. Lopez recovered

You may also like

At the Lgbt+ festival in Kiev I felt...

the video on social networks – Corriere TV

Meloni, jab at the ECB: raising interest rates...

IVECO GROUP Partnership with Air Liquide to pave...

Dolphin mothers raise their voices to call their...

MAZO Madriz announces its first names, venues and...

Rufus Wainwright, review of his album Folkocracy (2023)

Non-performing loans and BTp, with Basel 3+ for...

Chengdu will open 6 new international routes and...

Russia sends two frigates to Taiwan: what will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy