The scene was repeated on Monday morning in the narrow streets of Nablusthe most populous city in the West Bank. The column of IDF jeeps, le Israel Defense Forcesclosed the network of streets around the house-target while two cars and a minibus got out armed civilians. The information gathered had indicated the refuge of two militiamen in the house on the first floor The Lions’ Dena newly formed armed group that quickly became popular in the Palestinian galaxy that does not recognize itself either in Hamas nor inAnp Of Abu MazenMore.

The men in civilian clothes – are “mistaravim”, agents of the Shin Bet who operate undercover and are able to pass themselves off as Arabs – they break down the door. A violent one arises shootingeven on the street where the soldiers of theIdf they are under fire from other armed Palestinian men. The two wanted men – one unlisted and the other on the staff of an executive at Fatah – they come killed. Shooting, Idf and mistaravim they make their way out of the city center. The two 30-year-old Palestinians were wanted for wounding two Israeli soldiers last week in the village of Howl. On 22 February, in an adjacent area of ​​the city, to stop three militiamen from Lions’ Den – later killed – the IDF did 11 collateral victims. Passers-by, worshipers coming out of a nearby mosque, two women at the adjacent market.

In March, following a Palestinian shooting that killed two Israelis, hundreds of settlers they entered to Howl throwing stones and setting fire to houses, trees and cars in the village. Seventy homes were hit, some were damaged or destroyed by fire, others looted or otherwise damaged, and 90 cars were set on fire. Rioters injured dozens of Palestinians with stones and iron bars and one man was killed by being shot in the stomach. On Monday, Israeli settlers again returned to Hawara and injured six Arabs, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

These are just two of the latest episodes of violence that have erupted in Palestine since the new far-right government led by has been in office Benjamin Netanyahu. Since the beginning of the year, in just over three months, at least 100 Palestinians were killed from Israeli or settler firearms, according to a count ofAssociated Press. Numbers that transform 2023 already into a record yearsince the United Nations had raised the alarm about the increase in violence as early as 2022, when in 12 months the Palestinian victims had been 150. The Palestinian attacks against the Israelis instead killed 15 people in the first three months of this year. We are facing thebloodiest year in the Holy Land since 2014. Violence has been constant, daily for Palestinians who have experienced clashes with soldiers at checkpoints, with the IDF stepping up the search for “lone wolves”or with Israeli settlers, some of whom taunt and attack Palestinians with blatant impunity.

With the arrival of the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his new “friends”, the ministers Itamar Ben Gvir e Bezalel Smotrich – two notorious xenophobic racists, denounced several times and, in the case of the first, condemned in the past – the impression is that now everything is possible, that the IDF in the West Bank can take off its gloves and take few prisoners. Among the settlers that is palpable sense of impunity, of certainty of getting away with it. The images of Hawara made the rounds on (Arabic) TVs all over the world, where a group of settlers attacked a shop and set it on fire while three army soldiers who define themselves as “with the highest ethical standard in the world” chat, turning away on the other side.

On the other hand, alienated from the mainstream Palestinian leadership and raised in the age of social media, a new generation of Palestinians has formed armed local self-defense groups. Often with only a handful of fighters. Groups sprung up all over the West Bank over the past year they have loosened ties with established factions such as Hamas, Fatah o Islamic Jihad and spontaneous offshoots such as the battalion Aqabat Jabrthe Genin Brigadethe Brigata Nablus, Lions’ Den. Without central leadership, groups get their message across songsvideos of TikTok e poster of fighters on the walls, offering a role model for young people angry about what they feel like repeated humiliations by Israeli soldiers and settlers. The weapons they wield are real weapons, they are M16, Kalashnikov, pistolthey are not weapons that can be made at home, they are weapons that arrive from across the border, probably smuggled by the Syria.

Israel often blames the wave of violence on the Palestinian Authority, which nominally exercises a limited degree of government in the West Bank but is effectively powerless in critical areas such as Jenin, Nablus or Hebron. To make matters worse, the Authority has been worrying for months about the future of its 87-year-old president Mahmoud Abbaswhose eventual exit from the scene risks unleashing a power struggle between factions. For its part, the PNA says its control is constantly undermined by Israeli actions that undermine its authority and fuel resentment among young people, already grappling with high unemployment and poor prospects. If Israel with the new ultra-right government faces the most impressive demonstrations in its history that outline obscure future scenarios, a Ramallah the atmosphere could not be darker, while three or four are ready to take the place of President Abu Mazen, by hook or by crook. Difficult months are preparing in the Holy Land. The “two-state” dream was eventually swallowed up by reality.