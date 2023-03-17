Today around 18:40 there was a serious traffic accident at the entrance to Banatski Brestovac in which one person was killed!

In a serious traffic accident that happened today around 18:40 at the entrance to Banatski Brestovac, one person was killed. M.M. (61). The driver of the passenger vehicle J.B. was moving from the direction of Omoljica towards Banatski Brestovac and the front part of the vehicle hit a moped driven by MM and which was moving in the same direction as Dž.B.

The duty deputy of OJT Pančevo performed the investigation, ordered an autopsy, extraordinary technical inspection of the passenger vehicle and moped, blood and urine collection from Dz.B. for alcohol and opiates analysis. By order of the same, the driver of passenger vehicle Dz.B. he was detained for 48 hours due to the commission of a serious crime against public traffic safety and he will be detained for questioning as a suspect.

