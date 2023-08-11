One Piece- Gear Fifth in Prima Pagina

It caused a real media earthquake, sparking enthusiasm, curiosity and some controversy among enthusiasts or simply curious. The 1071 episode of One Piece, the animated series based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, saw the new transformation of Luffy in Gear Fifth which corresponds to the return of a legendary character after 800 years, in the guise of Nika, whose body has the characteristics of the rubber that fights as it pleases, bringing a smile among the people: also called “the Warrior of Liberation” considered the god of the Sun.

An event that some deduce to be epochal, so much so that it is also highlighted through the national information bodies. This new transformation is linked to the Gom Gom fruit, belonging to the Zoo Zoo and Homo Homo type that the world government has tried to recover in various eras but failing, which hides more than one secret…

The media level of this episode has no equal in Italy, due to the exuberance of the protagonist and the new abilities obtained by Capello di Paglia in mutating like in the Looney Tunes cartoons, giving life to a paradoxical, grotesque and surreal narrative form. In this form, through a spectacular, lively, shiny, fluid animation, Luffy is also able to change the environment that surrounds him but why so much interest around this episode?

Some believe it is a watershed between the old and new animation, for others the turning point of anime in Italy, for others still the epochal moment of the One Piece series. There are those who believe that it was a mistake to create this mix between traditional anime and cartoons, criticizing the author because he didn’t give birth to anything new. What can be said is the masterful and well-orchestrated marketing maneuver, to give even greater prominence to a series with global success. Now one wonders what will happen and what new truths will arise from the mind of the mangaka Oda, now that Luffy has become Joy Boy?