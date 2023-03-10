For the second year in a row, PSG were eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League. A double defeat against Bayern Munich, 0-1 in the first leg, 2-0 in the return, which still opens the door to yet another revolution in Paris, which three options could well satisfy…

Proposal 1 by Fouda Fabrice – Fofoot

In 3 days, the France of sport has been humiliated twice: in MMA and football. Jon Jones, in less than two minutes, in the first round, quickly took care of Cyril Gane, and Bayern swept PSG.

Without taking a single goal, the Bavarians naturally knocked out the Parisians ” Bye “as Thomas Muller, man of this second round on German soil, would say that Mr. Kylian Mbappé, ultra realisticsummed up so well in the mixed zone:

“Not much when you look at the state of the two teams: they have a great team, a great squad, they have a team that is built to win the Champions League. I said it at the start of the season during the first C1 press conference that we were going to do our best. Our maximum, that’s it… It’s the truth. We are going to question ourselves and return to our daily life which is the Championship.

Two goals from Choupo Moting and Gnabry, and the MNM packs up. For real ? That would be good news. If Paris Saint-Germain wants to become a scary team again, it has a duty to part with Neymar and Messi, who are still non-existent during major events. It would make it possible to bail out the coffers to sign players capable of really pulling the Ile-de-France collective up. Like:

Straw (27 years old – Portugal), very promising defensive midfielder for Fulham

(27 years old – Portugal), very promising defensive midfielder for Fulham He loved (26 years old – Morocco), tireless midfielder for Fiorentina who shone at the last World Cup

(26 years old – Morocco), tireless midfielder for Fiorentina who shone at the last World Cup Gundogan (32 years old – Germany), midfielder, experienced with Manchester City, out of contract next June

(32 years old – Germany), midfielder, experienced with Manchester City, out of contract next June Moussa Diaby (23 years old – France), young pure and altruistic right winger, international trained at PSG who gets along very well with Kylian Mbappé

(23 years old – France), young pure and altruistic right winger, international trained at PSG who gets along very well with Kylian Mbappé Marcus Thuram (25 years old – France), intrepid versatile striker from Mönchengladbach, who during the World Cup final demonstrated that he had the shoulders broad enough to face the greatest, in addition to forming a good duo with Look

(25 years old – France), intrepid versatile striker from Mönchengladbach, who during the World Cup final demonstrated that he had the shoulders broad enough to face the greatest, in addition to forming a good duo with Look Keylor Navas (36 years old – Costa Rica), because he has mastered the high level and Gigio Donnarumma still has to learn, the current goalkeeper of Nottingham Forrest must be recalled from his loan and established…

Proposal 2 by Fouda Fabrice – Fofoot

By retaining Thuram and Diaby, failing to sign Palhinha, PSG could look into Bernardo Silva (28), former teammate of Ability in Monaco, and play Amrabat in number 6 to tickle Marco Verratti. The Portuguese, convinced by Luis Camposfootball adviser, Nuno Mendes, Danilo and Vitinha, would then come to consolidate the Portuguese-speaking fiber of the Reds and Bluesaccompanied by the Algerian false foot, Riyad Mahrez (32 ans).

The two are not necessarily happy to Man Citythe corners and the Fennec would respectively strengthen the midfield and the attack of a club which urgently needs a change of face…

Proposal 3 by Fouda Fabrice – Fofoot

Finally, for the third option, Mohamed Salah (30 years old) and Adrien Rabiot (25 years old) would be added to the horde made up of Bernardo Silva, Amrabat, Thuram, Keylor Navas and why not Gundogan, Palhinha and Diaby.

With a well-stocked bench and healthy competition, PSG could finally win their bet. Especially since the Duke grew up well at Juventus, author of an incredible World Cup in Qatar, and Salah changed in dimension, leaving his mark on the C1. An excellent offensive companion for a Mbappé captain, instead of Marquinhos, a gifted central defender, however orphaned by a good “shower”.

Indeed, the Marquis needs a shake up to get back to its best. A defense at 4 and a turn on the bench would allow the Brazilian to ask himself the right questions…

Bonus: Neymar captain?

If the departure of Léo from the French capital could be done very easily, that of Ney is not at all won. The Argentinian should not extend his adventure at the Parc des Princes when the Brazilian would have left to stay until the end of his contract in 2027. The opportunity for the Ile-de-France board to give him one last chance, by entrusting him with more than responsibilities.

The cuff and the From Rio would be obliged to wake up and honor the fine words that followed his serious injury. “I will come back stronger”promised the immense talent that is this formidable dancer of Samba. To be continued…