February 24, 2023: One year anniversary of an unwarranted attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia on a free and independent Ukraine. A year later, Africa still displays an ambiguous position.

Credit: DimitroSevastopol, from Pixabay

It is so easy to destroy than to build, so easy to kill than to create, so easy to bring desolation and chaos as long as it flatters our ego and strengthens our position of domination over the other.

I had a dream last night. In this dream, I saw my continent officially and courageously take a stand against barbarism and obscurantism. I saw South Africa, Nigeria, Congo, Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Rwanda, Gabon face the Russian invasion in Ukraine and say: stop, it’s too much !

I also saw Mali, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Liberia, Burkina Faso stand up and protest against the butchery Vladimir Putin’s bombings on innocent people, on children, on women and on old Ukrainians. Then I woke up to find that Africa is still hopelessly silent, indifferent, supporting savagery in the midst of 21th century while brandishing slogans to justify brutality.

At the roots of history

Let’s go back in history to understand Africa’s position in the face of the drama currently being played out on Ukrainian soil.

slavery first then colonization a little later, will have contributed to hardening the hearts of Africans. These periods of pain, suffering, torture, deportation with the maneuver of the white man have made Africans insensitive and indifferent beings. The misery of the populations due to the bulimic exploitation of African wealth by the West has awakened the long-hidden sense of dignity of Africans. It is therefore more than imperative to join forces against any Western enterprise in Africa and outside of Africa, out of historical solidarity.

The anarchic exploitation of Africa’s resources has also been encouraged on all levels, it must be specified, by the greed and selfishness of the leaders who preferred to put forward their personal interests above those of their peoples. . Africans think only of freeing themselves from the former colonist, even if it means opening the door to Russia, which they hardly know yet.

Should we replace an old master with a new one?

We hear everywhere here on the continent slogans such as: “This war will contribute to redoing the global geopolitical chessboard and will allow Africa to carve out a place for itself in the concert of nations”. I am not in the secret of the gods to confirm or refute these allegations, but I know by love for the human being as a whole as a whole that children die in Ukraine, just like old people. I know it’s Putin who is attacking Ukraine. I also know that it’s a whole country that is crumbling under bombs and which will sooner or later have to be rebuilt. I know that the little Ukrainian who dies under Russian bullets may not know Africa. I know that the old Ukrainian who will be killed this afternoon has never set foot in Africa. Then I know that this Ukrainian woman who will be widowed this evening because her husband will die at the front has never exploited the slightest resource in Africa.

Demonstration of support for Ukrainians. Photo credit: Crown – Unsplash

The ambiguous position of African leaders vis-à-vis the Ukrainian butchery strongly contributes to harden the ambitions of Putin who understood very well that it was finally time for Russia, for want of having participated in the colonization in Africa, to obtain territories. Above all, he understood that Africa is a great reservoir of human and economic resources with a puppet at the head of each State. As if to justify the saying: “no interest no action”.

Stand up and fight

Is replacing the old master with a new one the solution to Africa’s ills? In my opinion, no! As China did in the past, Africa would benefit from standing up, fighting and putting out all the occupying forces to finally be master of its destiny. It will take as long as it takes, but liberation will only come from the collective awareness of African peoples and the relentless struggle to wrest their freedoms and autonomy.

Supporting Putin in the hope that he would be the Messi will only help to plunge us back into a new era of submission and suffering.

Supporting Putin would be supporting the invader we say is fighting because Ukraine is an independent nation fighting against an aggressor.

So my African brothers, let’s be clear, salvation does not come from Russia!

Par Ngpatner