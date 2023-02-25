Home World One-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s role, BNO migrants’ passport woes, China’s ‘Victory’ and more big stories this week – BBC News 中文
It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine this week. China issued a “twelve-point” statement on its stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for a “cease-fire, cessation of war, and initiation of peace talks,” expressing its opposition to “unilateral sanctions,” but it has yet to condemn Russia. Prior to this, Washington warned Beijing not to provide military aid to Moscow, but Beijing retorted: “The United States is not qualified to issue orders to China.”

This confrontation also involved the Sino-US balloon incident. The heads of foreign affairs of the two countries held an “informal” meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. China criticized the shooting down of the balloon by the U.S. as an “unbelievable” “political farce.” , the two sides broke up unhappy.

Also this week, the CCP announced a “significant and decisive victory” in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and Hong Kong released a “post-epidemic” budget to continue “distributing sugar.” There are also Hong Kong people who immigrated to the UK under the “Hong Kong BNO visa” to the BBC in Chinese to reflect their children’s annoyance that they have to return to Hong Kong to renew the passport of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

In the past week, BBC Chinese and above news content has attracted the attention of readers. If you missed them, we’ll take you through them all.

