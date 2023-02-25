12 minutes ago

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine this week. China issued a “twelve-point” statement on its stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for a “cease-fire, cessation of war, and initiation of peace talks,” expressing its opposition to “unilateral sanctions,” but it has yet to condemn Russia. Prior to this, Washington warned Beijing not to provide military aid to Moscow, but Beijing retorted: “The United States is not qualified to issue orders to China.”

This confrontation also involved the Sino-US balloon incident. The heads of foreign affairs of the two countries held an “informal” meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany. China criticized the shooting down of the balloon by the U.S. as an “unbelievable” “political farce.” , the two sides broke up unhappy.

Also this week, the CCP announced a “significant and decisive victory” in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and Hong Kong released a “post-epidemic” budget to continue “distributing sugar.” There are also Hong Kong people who immigrated to the UK under the “Hong Kong BNO visa” to the BBC in Chinese to reflect their children’s annoyance that they have to return to Hong Kong to renew the passport of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

In the past week, BBC Chinese and above news content has attracted the attention of readers.

1. On the first anniversary of the Russo-Ukraine War, China’s “Friends of Russia” attracted attention. The “Twelve Points” statement did not condemn the invasion

news/240/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg 800w” alt=”普京（右）在莫斯科克里姆林宫与王毅握手（22/2/2023）” attribution=”SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/EPA” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/2D2B/production/_128736511_122539-shutterstock_editorial_russian_president_putin_meets_ch_13778289c.jpg” height=”576″ width=”1024″/> image source,SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/EPA image captiontext, On February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.

This war has become the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II. So far, thousands of people have been killed, millions of people have been displaced, and it has also triggered food and energy crises around the world. The world is increasingly divided.

On Wednesday, China‘s foreign affairs chief, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Moscow and was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Beijing’s “friendship with Russia” gesture, coupled with this “twelve-point” statement, has caused people from all walks of life to question China‘s “neutrality” that it claims to the outside world.

As the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war approaches, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS News (CBS) on the 19th that China is “considering” providing Russia with weapons and ammunition for the Ukraine war.

Blinken did not elaborate on what communications the United States had received about the potential Chinese plans. But when asked what the U.S. thought China might offer Russia, he said it included weapons and ammunition.

Blinken was interviewed by CBS after meeting with Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on the 18th. He expressed deep concern about Wang Yi’s “possibility of China providing lethal (resource) support to Russia.” When Blinken visited Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on Monday (20th), he reiterated that he had directly stated to Wang Yi that if Beijing military aids Moscow, China‘s foreign relations will face “real trouble.”

Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of international relations at Tokyo International Christian University, told BBC Chinese that Beijing’s strengthening of “transportation” (such as providing energy, monitoring equipment, and food to the Russian army) to support Russian attacks may be able to support Blinken. Evidence of allegations.

But he emphasized that Blinken’s accusation needs to be substantiated: “For many allies and critics of the United States, they still remember the fact that you sent troops to the Iraq war for the second time on the grounds of ‘lethal chemical weapons’ and so on. past.”

In addition to warning Beijing, U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support. “Putin thought the world would turn upside down, and he was wrong,” Biden said.

On Tuesday (21st), Putin delivered a State of the Union address to Congress, claiming that the West had connived with Nazi Germany and now turned Ukraine into an “anti-Russian” neo-Nazi regime.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine. What changes has the war brought to the world over the past year?

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, At great risk, two Russian filmmakers spent a year documenting the war’s impact on their country.

2. What did Wang Yi say when he met Blinken for the first time after the China-US balloon incident in Munich?

image captiontext, The Chinese side emphasized that Wang Yi “conducted informal contacts” with Blinken “at the request of the US side.”

Blinken and Wang Yi met in Munich for the first time since the Sino-US balloon dispute.

A few hours before the two met, Wang Yi accused Washington of shooting down the balloon as “unbelievable” and “hysterical”. During the meeting, Wang Yi asked the United States to show sincerity, correct its mistakes, face up to and resolve the damage caused to Sino-US relations by the incident, a brief statement from China‘s foreign ministry said.

According to the US State Department statement, Blinken spoke directly to Wang Yi about the presence of Chinese high-altitude balloons in US airspace and said the US would not tolerate any violation of sovereignty.

The balloon dispute may not be over yet: Canada’s military has confirmed it recently found evidence of Chinese surveillance in the Arctic.

Canadian Defense Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement that the military is “fully aware of recent Chinese efforts to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and at sea.”

3. New problem after BNO Hong Kong people immigrated to the UK: Children cannot travel without renewing their Hong Kong passports

news/240/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg 800w” alt=”英国护照（左）与中国香港特区护照（右）” attribution=”BBC News Chinese” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/124E7/production/_128738947_a418b5fd-36ea-44b8-a876-d6e94c4cc6f8.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,BBC News Chinese image captiontext, Hong Kong people who immigrated to the UK as family members using the “Hong Kong BNO visa” have not yet obtained British nationality, so they can only continue to travel with the passport of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

Two years ago, Zhang’s mother immigrated to the UK from Hong Kong with her 14-year-old son. The son’s only travel document – a Hong Kong SAR passport – will expire in a year.

Hong Kong people who immigrate to the UK as dependent family members through the British National (Overseas) status—that is, BNO—entry visa program can apply for permanent residence in the UK after living in the UK for five consecutive years. After one year of permanent residence, they can also apply Apply for British citizenship. But before that, they must hold a valid Hong Kong SAR passport in order to travel outside the UK.

Before leaving Hong Kong, Ms. Zhang, who was keen to support Hong Kong social movements, told the BBC Chinese reporter that she was worried about the safety of herself and her family when she returned to Hong Kong under the implementation of China‘s “Hong Kong National Security Law” because of the passport issue, and stepped into the Chinese embassy and consulate in the UK. Safety.

She said that the scene of beating people at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester in October last year made many Hong Kong residents like her shudder. They hesitated and suffered a lot when faced with the need to apply for a Hong Kong SAR passport.

“I have already escaped, why do I have to go back and get a passport?”

4. The CCP announced a “significant and decisive victory” in epidemic prevention and control, suspiciously referring to the “white paper movement”

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Abandoned, remodeled, and second-hand sales: Where does China‘s nucleic acid testing kiosks go?

Recently, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to summarize China‘s three-year prevention and control of the new crown epidemic, summing up China‘s fight against the epidemic with words such as “major decisive victory” and “miracle”. With such announcements from China‘s top policymakers, the iconic November 2022 protests against the “clear-to-zero” policy have begun to fade from memory.

In the so-called “blank paper movement”, thousands of people rallied in the streets and held up blank papers at night to oppose the new crown lockdown policy. Police did not carry out mass detentions at the time, but Chinese human rights activists say numerous protesters have been detained by police in recent days. One group estimates that more than 100 people have been jailed.

Experts who study Chinese politics pointed out to the BBC that the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee was held before the two sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. It was a unified voice in propaganda and a warning to dissidents.

5. Under the 100-billion-billion deficit, Hong Kong’s budget “gives less sugar” and takes stock of how Asian economies can revive after the epidemic

news/240/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg 800w” alt=”陈茂波（右三）在香港特区政府总部率领财金官员会见记者介绍预算案（22/2/2023）” attribution=”NurPhoto / Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/14BF7/production/_128738948_gettyimages-1247377067.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″/> image source,NurPhoto / Getty Images image captiontext, Chen Maobo (third from the right) continues the arrangement of consumption coupons in this budget, but the payment amount is halved.

At a time when Hong Kong is returning to normal from the new crown epidemic and the world is facing a cost of living crisis, the “sugar bailout” measure has become the focus of the first budget of the Li Jiachao government. The intensity is much lower than last year.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Chen Maobo announced in the Legislative Council on Wednesday that he will distribute “consumer coupons” again, but the amount will be halved from last year. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Hong Kong government has issued cash or coupons to all citizens after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. Measures such as tax reductions and exemptions for personal assessments have also been extended, but with less intensity.

Various relief measures are superimposed with the expected reduction in revenue. The final fiscal deficit is expected to be 139.8 billion Hong Kong dollars (17.8 billion U.S. dollars; 122.8 billion yuan) in 2022, which is much higher than the original plan of 56 billion Hong Kong dollars. The projected deficit in 2023 is 54.4 billion Hong Kong dollars .

BBC Chinese organizes and analyzes how the major Asian economies revive their economies through stimulating consumption in the post-epidemic era, and the challenges they face.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, After China and Hong Kong customs clearance, “parallel imports” chaos reappeared, the Hong Kong government said it would strengthen law enforcement to combat smuggling

6. “Human Embryo Gene Editing” He Jiankui was awarded Hong Kong “Gao Caitong” after being released from prison, causing an uproar

On Monday, a number of Hong Kong media quoted the parties as saying that He Jiankui, a former associate professor at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, has been approved for Hong Kong’s “high-end talent pass” and is looking for employment opportunities to go to Hong Kong.

He Jiankui was sentenced to three years in prison by the Guangdong Shenzhen Court for “illegal medical practice” for editing the genes of human embryos and allowing the embryos to grow into babies. The Hong Kong SAR government issued a “Gao Cai Tong” to He Jiankui, who has a criminal record, causing public outcry.

The Labor and Welfare Bureau of the SAR government initially admitted that there is no need to declare a criminal record to apply for “Gao Caitong”, but later announced that the Immigration Department of the SAR has declared the visa invalid and will conduct criminal investigations on suspected false statements to the government. Changes to the online application form to require reporting of conviction records.

