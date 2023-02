(LaPresse) Surprise visit by US President Joe Biden to Ukraine, just days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. The head of the White House was received by Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev and met with reporters: “A year later, Kiev is resisting,” Biden said. “And Ukraine is resisting, democracy is standing. The Americans are with you and the world is with you,” she added. (LaPresse/Ap)