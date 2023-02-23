Home World One year of war in Ukraine: even the Russians flee. The live coverage of Millennium Live with Davide Cancarini and Christian Elia
World

One year of war in Ukraine: even the Russians flee. The live coverage of Millennium Live with Davide Cancarini and Christian Elia

by admin
One year of war in Ukraine: even the Russians flee. The live coverage of Millennium Live with Davide Cancarini and Christian Elia

Thousands of Russians take refuge in Central Asia and follow the path of migrants in reverse. The exodus also touches Belgrade, where Putinians and expatriate pacifists face off with demonstrations and murals

We talk about it at #MillenniuMLive with David Cancarini (analyst) and Christian Elia (reporter). Introduce Mario Portanova (FQ MillenniuM)

The article One year of war in Ukraine: even the Russians are fleeing. The live coverage of Millennium Live with Davide Cancarini and Christian Elia comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Memories of 9/11 survivors who fled the 105th floor: A decision saved themselves | World Trade Center | NTD Chinese TV Online

You may also like

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in...

GRADUATED FROM TWO FACULTIES, AND THIS IS WHAT...

Towards an advance of the administrative offices in...

What Italians think, here are the results of...

Rihanna will sing at Oscar 2023 – MONDO...

Rigopiano: two years and eight months to the...

VIDEO – Serie A pays tribute to Ukraine...

the second expansion Rally Adventure, arrives in a...

Common gas vs. gas through the plant. Which...

Petti tribute to Mark Lanegan with luxury band

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy