One year since the death of Ivica Osim Sport

On this day exactly one year ago, the legendary Bosnian football coach and former football player Ivica Osim left the world. He died on May 1, 2022 in Graz, at the age of 82, Anadolija reports.

Ivica Osim was born on May 6, 1941 in Sarajevo. He started his football career in 1954 in the youth club of FK Željezničar from Sarajevo. He made his debut for the first team of the Railwaymen in 1959. Because of his outstanding technique, great ball handling, effective dribbling and good shooting, he was nicknamed “Strauss from Grbavice” and quickly became a crowd favorite.

After nine years spent at FK Željezničar, in December 1968 he moved to the Dutch Cvole, and he also played for the French clubs Strasbourg, Sedan, Valencian. Then he returned to Strasbourg, where he stayed until 1978 and the end of his playing career. He was a member of the young “U21” national team of SFR Yugoslavia, then the “A” national team, for which he scored eight goals in 16 games.

He started his rich coaching career on the bench of Željezničar in 1978, and coached the national team of SFR Yugoslavia, Partizan, Panathinaikos, Sturm, JEF United and the Japanese national team.

He resigned from the bench of the Yugoslav national team on May 23, 1992 at a press conference in Belgrade.

“Resignation, like this, is the most direct thing when a person says: I’m leaving and it’s over.” I tell you again, and I have already repeated it, that I do not believe that I can go, nor will I go, neither to Florence nor to Sweden. Everything I can do, humanly, and if someone asks me, there is no problem, it’s my private gesture, and you can interpret it as you want… It’s my personal decision, and I’m not going to talk about it what should I explain, because you know it very well. But, if nothing else, it’s the only thing I can do for that city so that you also remember that I was born in Sarajevo, and you know what’s going on,” Osim said at the time.

During his stay in Japan, he gained great popularity among the Japanese. In 2005, a book called “Words of Osima” was published in Japan, in which Ivica Osima’s quotes were written. The book sold more than 400,000 copies and was a bestseller in Japan. Also in 2009, he appeared on the cover of the video game “J-League Pro Soccer Club about Tsukuro! 6 Pride of J“ from the Japanese company SEGA. A year later, he commented on World Cup matches from the Republic of South Africa for the Japan region for the SKY television corporation.

While he was the coach of the Japanese national team, on November 16, 2007, he suffered a stroke in his apartment in Tokyo while watching an English Premier League match. After the attack, he was in a coma until December 3, 2007. After waking up from the coma, the first thing he asked his wife Asima was: “How was the game?”, which was being played at the time of the accident. While he was in a coma, he was visited by big names from the world of football such as Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter.