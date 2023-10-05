Oneohtrix Point Never, review of his album Again (2023)

I don’t know if it’s the hyperactive supervisor syndrome or it’s simply a matter of confirming his brilliance more as a soundmaker than as a songwriter, but this tenth album from Daniel Lopatin’s project sounds to me like flashes of ephemeral beauty, an excessively self-absorbed and self-sufficient landscaping, a bet (perhaps deliberate) to promise much more than it actually offers. If we remember and put through his filter the sounds of his adolescence and youth (the nineties and early two thousand), I find the latest from M83 more convincing and better focused, without being exactly the bomb.

Executive producer – along with Max Martin – of The Weeknd’s latest, also musical director of his show at the Superbowl a couple of years ago, Oneohtrix Point Never It shows off its personal stamp (that no one is going to argue with at this point) but it falls a bit halfway on many things.

And it also adds the intervention of AI to the equation, to finish blurring the contours of this digital magma that plays with progressive rock (the guitars of “Nightmare Paint”), alternative rock from the nineties and post rock (a playlist with Godspeed You Black Emperor!, Mono, Swans or And So I Watch You From Afar has been one of its main inspirations), yielding a balance that offers particularly evocative moments , of poignant emotionality (“Locrian Midwest”, “Gray Subviolet”the initial strings “Elsewhere”) which, however, dissolve like a sugar in the middle of such a leafy field of evidence, with occasional light touches by Xiu Xiu, Lee Ranaldo or Jim O’Rourke. Many things and not entirely well arranged. I think it will only convince its core of unconditional fans.