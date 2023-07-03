Ongoing Conflicts in Sudan: Hope for Early Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Create a news article using this content

Conflicts in many places in Sudan are still going on, people look forward to an early ceasefire

On July 2 local time, conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continued in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and its surrounding North Khartoum, Omdurman, and Darfur. , the humanitarian crisis is getting worse.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continued to exchange fire in the capital area on the 2nd. The fighting was fierce in areas such as the south of Khartoum and the north of Omdurman, with the two sides shelling each other. The Rapid Support Forces also used anti-aircraft missiles to counter the bombing by Sudanese Armed Forces warplanes that day.

After the Rapid Support Forces took control of the Central Reserve Police Headquarters in the south of Khartoum at the end of June, they have successively launched attacks on the Armored Forces Headquarters in Khartoum City and the Central Reserve Force Headquarters in Omdurman City in recent days. The Sudanese Armed Forces said on the 2nd that it had repelled several attacks from the other side. At the same time, the Sudanese Armed Forces used special forces units to launch a large-scale suppression operation in Omdurman City, intending to remove the Rapid Support Forces from the area.

Residents of Khartoum said that the sound of gunfire and the roar of warplanes lasted all day on the 2nd, and the flames and thick smoke caused by the conflict could be seen in many areas. The Rapid Support Forces claimed on the same day that it shot down a Sudanese Armed Forces fighter jet in the northern city of Khartoum. The Sudanese Armed Forces did not respond to requests for comment, but said it shot down a Rapid Support Forces drone.

Local civil organizations said on the 2nd that air strikes and shelling by both sides of the conflict affected residential areas that day, causing dozens of casualties. The Sudanese Ministry of Health condemned the attack by armed men on the only operating hospital in North Khartoum, killing a medical staff member and causing the hospital to suspend services.

According to statistics from the United Nations, about 1.4 million people have fled the capital circle, which originally had a population of more than 6 million. However, the millions of people who remain in the area are facing problems such as food shortages, lack of medical care, water and electricity cutoffs, and their lives are becoming more and more difficult. Drinking water and gas in many areas have been cut off for more than two months, and many families can only cook with firewood and charcoal.

Mohammad Abdelgadir, a resident of Khartoum: The armed conflict has continued in recent times, and the two sides have used various weapons and equipment, such as aircraft, drones, and missiles. I hope that both parties to the conflict will sit at the negotiating table, engage in dialogue, reach an agreement, resolve the various problems they face, and form a coalition government.

In addition to the capital area, conflicts in North Kordofan and Darfur are also continuing. Both parties to the conflict and several local armed forces have been involved in the conflict, making the situation more complicated. Among them, the humanitarian situation in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, and El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, have seriously deteriorated.

