Ongoing Stone-Throwing Incidents Targeting Drivers in Alamar, Havana: A Growing Concern

Driver in Cuba Survives Car Window Smashed by Stone Attack

In a shocking incident on Route 15 in Havana, Cuba, a driver narrowly escaped serious injury after a stone was thrown at his windshield. The incident took place in Alamar, Habana del Este, where individuals targeted passing cars from a bridge above the highway. A video of the incident was shared on the Facebook group “ACCIDENTS BUSES & TRUCKS for more experience and fewer victims!”

According to witnesses, the driver was completely taken aback by the sudden attack. The darkness in that particular area made it difficult to detect any potential danger. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as two other drivers also experienced similar attacks in the same location.

One Cuban driver, who witnessed the incident, recounted his own terrifying experience. “Yesterday, on the bridge at the entrance to Alamar, a stone hit my car’s roof and the car behind me as well,” he said. Shockingly, when he tried to report the incident to the police, they hung up on him without listening to his full account.

It seems that throwing stones at moving vehicles is not limited to just one location in Havana. Multiple reports suggest that similar incidents are becoming more common on the highways and other areas of the city. In particular, at km 90 on the highway, cars have been targeted multiple times.

One concerned Cuban woman shared her recent encounter, “A week ago, they broke the windshield of the truck parked outside my house. It’s not just Alamar; drivers need to stay vigilant.” Another user claimed that stones were also being thrown at cars on the 100 and Boyeros routes.

The drivers affected by these incidents are ordinary citizens, and they bear the financial burden of repairing their vehicles. Unlike government-owned vehicles, these individuals do not have the luxury of state support to cover the costs of repairs. “We have to spend out of pocket for the repairs, which can cost more than 100,000 pesos. It’s hard for us to be without work for possibly months, only to have to spend our hard-earned money on the same cars that serve the population,” expressed one frustrated Cuban driver.

This dangerous trend not only damages vehicles but also affects the livelihoods of drivers who rely on their cars for work. The drivers are urging authorities to take action to protect them from these attacks and ensure the safety of the public transportation system.

As the incidents continue, residents and drivers in Havana are being urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

