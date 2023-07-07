Online forgery runs on the axis between Catania and Naples, searches and seizures of counterfeit big names

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The counterfeiting of major brands runs along the axis between Catania and Naples. Naturally counterfeit clothing and accessories were sold not only in markets but also online. This was discovered by the Catania Police who, together with the local police of some cities in Southern Italy, implemented the Big Firms operation. Operation Big Firms,…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Online counterfeiting runs along the axis between Catania and Naples, searches and seizures of counterfeit signatures appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

