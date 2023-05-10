Only fast not to break?Russia’s “myth-level” weapons have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense: shooting down hypersonic missiles|Patriot missiles|Dagger missiles|Ukraine|Russia|Dongfeng-17|Dongfeng missiles

According to comprehensive media reports, the Ukrainian military used the US-made “Patriot missile” defense system to successfully intercept the Russian “Dagger” hypersonic (hypersonic) missile, and released the wreckage of the “Dagger” missile, which has attracted attention from all walks of life. At that time, the U.S. military stated that the authenticity needs to be verified, but on the 9th, the U.S. Department of Defense held a press conference to confirm the matter.

During the regular press conference of the US Department of Defense held on the 9th, in response to this matter, a reporter asked the official to explain on the spot that the Ukrainian military claimed to “intercept the Russian Knife missile with the Patriot missile defense system”.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the Pentagon had confirmed that the Ukrainian military used a U.S.-supplied Patriot missile defense system to shoot down a Russian KH-47M2 missile.

The “Dagger” hypersonic missile is one of the most proud advanced weapons of the Russian army. It has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and a maximum speed of 10 times the speed of sound, making it very difficult to intercept. Coupled with the ability to carry nuclear warheads, it also allows Russia to pose a nuclear threat to other countries.

Due to the advantages and intimidating power exhibited by hypersonic missiles, it has become one of the key projects of military research and development in various countries. But according to the data, only Russia has been successfully developed and put into service. The United States and other major military powers are still in the research and development stage.

Although the Patriot missile defense system of the United States can intercept hypersonic missiles in theory, it is doubtful how effective it is in actual combat. At 2:40 a.m. on the 4th, Ukraine shot down the “Knife” KH-47M2 missile over Kiev, which was the first time that Ukraine successfully intercepted a Russian hypersonic missile.

In April of this year, the near-hypersonic anti-ship missile developed by Taiwan itself was also quite successful in test firing. All of them hit the target ship. It is also a warning to the CCP, which is bent on invading Taiwan by force and is proud of Dongfeng missiles.

