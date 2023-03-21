Six courses, fish appetizers, Russian crêpes made with quail and mushrooms, fish soup, Siberian white salmon and pomegranate sorbet. Is this the official dinner menu by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, as anticipated by Russian journalistic sources. The dinner will be held in the Kremlin, at Mosca.

The first course will be either fish and vegetables or venison with cherry sauce. Desserts the pavlova cakebased on meringue, filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit, dessert that originated far from Russia, in Australia and New Zealandas a tribute to the Russian dancer Anna Pavlova who was on tour in those countries at the beginning of the twentieth century.

The wines come from Tenuta di Divnomorskoyewhich is located near Putin’s palace in Gelendzhik.