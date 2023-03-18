Home World ONLY TWO FAMILIES CONTINUE FURTHER COMPETITION! Don’t miss the weekly final today at 17.10 | Entertainment
ONLY TWO FAMILIES CONTINUE FURTHER COMPETITION! Don't miss the weekly final today at 17.10 | Entertainment

ONLY TWO FAMILIES CONTINUE FURTHER COMPETITION! Don’t miss the weekly final today at 17.10 | Entertainment

Another culinary week is behind us, we got to know the Dimitrijević, Vranjković, Tomašević, Damjanović and Kostić families, as well as their culinary skills.

Source: Kurir TV

Seka and Raša tried the competitors’ specialties throughout the week, and today they will reveal how they rated their dishes. There was no shortage of fun and jokes, there were songs and dances, and we also heard various interesting family stories of our contestants.

Source: Courier

We will find out which two families received the most sympathy and won a prize of 50,000 dinars today at 5:10 p.m. on Kurir television. Great recipes, great entertainment and new unusual stories await us next week on weekdays from 6 p.m.

