Ons Žaber kicked off the court before the Wimbledon final | Sports

Ons Jaber had an inconvenience before the Wimbledon final and was not allowed to appear on the court.

Source: Profimedia

Scandal just before the start of the Wimbledon final. According to the “BBC”, the organizers kicked out the women’s singles finalist Ons Žaber from the warm-up before the final on the Central Court because of the equipment.

The duel with Marketa Vondrousova was a little late, and now it has been revealed why. The Tunisian went out for the warm-up in black gear, with the intention of getting ready, feeling the field, and then going to the locker room and changing, but she is not allowed to do so. When she came out in a black combination on the grass of the Central Court, she was immediately kicked out.

At Wimbledon, there are very strict rules when it comes to hooking up, and it is necessary for male and female tennis players to be in all-white combinations, although from this year, black underwear is allowed for female tennis players. Also, the rules were slightly changed when Janik Siner was allowed to bring a luxury “Gucci” bag onto the field.

“Competitors must be dressed appropriately for tennis, which means almost completely white. This applies from the moment they step onto the court,” says Wimbledon’s rules, and former Grand Slam champion Chris Evert supported this move by the tournament. “Let me tell you, Ons wore an all-black outfit on Center Court and that’s why they kicked her out. They made her change into white. You have to wear white at Wimbledon,” said the American.

However, there were no additional sanctions for Žaber and when she changed her clothes, she was able to return to the field, so the match could start and it was better for Žaber, who took the lead at the very start.

