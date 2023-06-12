Onward, the champion of the Second League of RS, statements by the coach and the president | Sports

The people of Banja Luka are returning to the second league club of Republika Srpska after ten years.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Celebrate Naprijed, celebrate Mejdan, celebrate Banja Luka.

After a full ten years, Naprijed will play in the second league club of Republika Srpska. With today’s victory against Mladost from Kotor Varoš (3:0) “red and blue” won the title in the Regional League of Republika Srpska, group West, and ended the season in the right way, in which the goal was placement in a higher rank.

Naprijed had a half-season gap, a young but ambitious expert was hired Nebojsa Anđelić, who managed to achieve what he set out to do – introduce Naprijed to the Second League of RS, where he last played in the 2013/14 season.

“We had a goal. In the half-season we were ‘trotting’. We had a deficit of three points, later we lost two more, but we believed in ourselves, in our work, in these guys… Play 13 games, win 12 games with only one draw – the fact that only Krupa had 13 wins in a row, and we and Zrinjski had 11 each, shows how we played”, said a satisfied Anđelić in a statement to MONDO.

The title is only the first in a series of set goals.

STEFAN SAVIĆ Double scorer in the last match of the season, Stefan Savić, is convinced that the “red and blue” will be stronger day by day. “We are returning Naprije to its old glory, I think we are on the right track. Everything was as we imagined. We dominated. Thank you to Naprije, thank you to Zlotvori, thank you to the entire Mejdan. I hope we will be even better and stronger,” said the former Borca footballer and Krupe. See also Zelensky receives Cardinal Zuppi in Kiev: the video of the meeting to talk about "just peace"

“This shows that Naprijed is moving forward. We are overjoyed. I congratulate the boys, I thank the administration, which was as fair as possible and provided us with all possible conditions, but also to the fans who cheered us on every game, especially Zlotvori. Naprijed is a city club, which has tradition and I think that we will play a notable role in the Second League of the RS. We are in a rush, let’s move on.” said the Naprijed coach, who is certainly among the most deserving that Naprijed is returning to the second division after a full decade.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

And how deserving is the club president Vladimir Rosić. In a short time, he managed, together with other members of the Management Board, to stabilize the club, improve it in all segments and create a collective for respect.

“I am proud to be at the head of a club like this, with a 71-year tradition. When I came two years ago, I said that we would return Naprije to its old glory. Today, today proves that. After ten years, we have entered a higher rank. it certainly deserves it – we did a lot in the field of infrastructure, strengthening the youth school, working with children, which in my opinion is one of the biggest successes. Today we have more than 200 children in the youth school. In the end, the result of the first team came as a result of great effort, work, investment…”

Naprijeda football players are champions of the Regional League Westpic.twitter.com/VRHNBjetWI — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)June 11, 2023

He points out that he is extremely happy about everything that has happened in and around Naprije recently.

“I would like to thank all the good people who recognized our vision, energy, who helped us in any way. We found a difficult situation, from the team that was in a bad position, to the desperate infrastructure. Baraka was 60 years old , and now we have a new multifunctional facility here, which we managed to finish after five months. It will remain to serve this club and the city,” emphasizes Rosić.



See description The wait was worth it – AFTER 10 YEARS FORWARD IN THE SECOND LEAGUE OF RS: The title is the result of great effort, work and investment! Hide description Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: Nikola KulagaNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: MONDO/Goran ArbutinaNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

Appetites are certainly growing, so the Banja Luka club will not be satisfied with just placing among the second division.

“I am really proud, but certainly Napried will not stop there. What we are already planning is for our ambitions to grow, for Napried to be a serious club in the Second League of Republika Srpska. We are also planning to further strengthen the youth school. We have cooperation with Crvena zvezda, with which we signed a contract. They will be our guests in July and August. There’s really a lot of activity ahead of us.”

He also had a special message for the end.

“At the end, I want to especially thank the fans, all the citizens who passed by here every day, helped in their own way as much as they could. Today, a large number of spectators showed that we are doing the right thing.” concluded the first man Forward.

Fans of Banja Luka’s Naprijed celebrate the title and placement in the Second League of Republika Srpska.pic.twitter.com/gkO9uA28nX — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)June 11, 2023

The well-known May Day slogan “Let’s Play Forward” was fully realized on the green field. After a furious half-season, Naprijed left behind Plamen from Donji Vodičevi, and Lijevče from Nova Topola, which was the leader in the half-season, but failed to see off the race for the championship title with Banja Luka.