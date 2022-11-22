Home World OPEC+ Considers Raising Production Ahead of Western Curbs on Russian Oil – WSJ
World

OPEC+ Considers Raising Production Ahead of Western Curbs on Russian Oil – WSJ

by admin

OPEC delegates say Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing raising output, a move that could help heal the group’s rift with the Joe Biden administration and come amid renewed international attempts to crack down on Russia over the Ukraine war The oil industry comes amid maintaining energy supplies.

Delegates said discussions were underway to boost production by up to 500,000 bpd at the Dec. 4 OPEC+ meeting. The European Union will impose an embargo on Russian oil on December 5, while the Group of Seven (G7) plans to impose a price cap on Russian crude oil sales, which may lead to less Russian oil supply on the market.

After The Wall Street Journal and other news outlets reported on Monday that OPEC was discussing raising production, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied the reports. reported that OPEC may cut production.

See also  Facebook Hearing Beats Drums for Tightening Technology Regulation-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

rare!Iranian captain supports protesters before World Cup: Iranian...

Xinjiang needs to be alert to frequent snowfall,...

Qatar announced the signing of the “longest” energy...

Earthquake: Tsunami alert after 6.9 magnitude shock in...

About 220,000 poultry were culled in the outbreak...

China: fire in a factory, 36 dead and...

On the first day of the opening day...

The protagonist of the “blood test for cancer”...

Celibacy and women priests, the pressure on the...

Saudi Arabia denies the report of increasing production,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy