OPEL Space for the new Vivaro at the Dusseldorf Camper Show – Companies

Opel is bringing its Opel Vivaro to the Caravan Salon 2023 in Düsseldorf (August 25 to September 3), the spacious van perfect for outfitting a camper, as various outfitting specialists will demonstrate directly at the fair.

With the Opel Vivaro, customers can choose between two different lengths: “M” (4.95 metres) and “L” (5.30 metres). The Opel Vivaro M presented in Düsseldorf is configured in the two-seater version and offers variable space and load capacity, able to satisfy every need.

Manual sliding doors on each side of the vehicle allow for easy entry and exit, while tinted side and rear windows protect against prying eyes.

Interested parties can choose between the locally emission-free battery-powered Opel Vivaro Electric with 100 kW/136 hp (50 or 75 kWh battery), and the efficient 1.5- and 2.0-litre turbodiesel engines with outputs of 75 kW/102 hp at 130kW/177hp.

