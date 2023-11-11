Home » OPEL The new Combo light commercial vehicle officially launched. Three versions: electric, petrol and diesel – Companies
Opel today launched its new light commercial vehicle (LCV), the Opel Combo. In addition to a completely redesigned front end and a new digital dashboard, this latest generation compact van maintains all the advantages of the previous model, and is also the first in its segment to offer the innovative Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light headlights of LEDs. The Opel Combo Electric version, with zero local emissions, has a long driving range.

In addition to the electric variant, the new Opel Combo is also available with petrol and diesel engines. The latter option offers automatic transmission as an alternative to manual gearbox. Both versions of the new Opel Combo are available in two lengths, with a choice of two or three front seat configurations. The new Opel Combo is also offered as a five-seater Double Cab.

The new fully electric compact van, with the possibility of choosing between Eco, Normal and Power driving modes, is capable of traveling up to 330 kilometers on a single charge of its new 50 kWh battery (WLTP2 combined cycle). data marks a difference of 50 km more than its predecessor. This is made possible by further development of the electrified propulsion system. Furthermore, for the first time in the Opel Combo there is an efficient heat pump that helps maintain battery range even at low temperatures.

Powered by a latest-generation electric motor with 100 kW/136 hp and 270 Newton meters of torque, the new Opel Combo Electric is capable of reaching a top speed of 130 km/h. With a standard 7.4 kW on-board charger (optional 11 kW), the battery can be recharged to 80 percent of its capacity in less than 30 minutes at a public 100 kW DC charging station .

The new 10-inch color touchscreen infotainment systems use the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies1 for the first time in Opel Commercial Vehicles, resulting in an enhanced graphics, multimedia and visual capabilities of the on-board computer. The systems are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless platforms.

