Mr. Chairman, it is rare for me to take my time to interpellate in this way. Admittedly, I do not currently have the chance to meet face to face to talk to you because of the geographical position. But one day, I will undoubtedly have some because nothing is impossible. Hope God gives us long life. That said, you have recently displayed your xenophobic position vis-à-vis Africa in general and that of the southern Sahara in particular. Come what may. However, she takes action!

Break-it-help…

Academic in time, became president by the argument of fate, you have aroused so much hope for the young generation. Despite everything, this youth does not see this background of leadership so dreamed of in you. First, after tumultuous demonstrations and scolded disputes which preceded your arrival at the head of Tunisia, you become fed up with the intelligentsia. You probably should have taken on the mantle of a head of state. But you have found it necessary to boil down to the fall of the state by ignoring your true state.

Not long ago, Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the current chairman of the African Union (AU), drew the attention of other heads of state on the continent to the fact of the creation of a Federal state, bringing together all peoples and all countries to form an unavoidable bloc. With a single flag, a single currency, a single army… he went so far as to pronounce the “4th state on the planet”.

After this exit from union dare, the opinion is pained to note the existence of people who put the sticks in the wheels of the United States of Africa so much desired by the Africanist leaders.

In your place as the continent’s leader Mr President, what would we have become?

On Tuesday, February 21, you brandished a conspiracy theories message on irregular immigration in these terms: “a criminal enterprise hatched at the dawn of this century to change the demographic composition of Tunisia”. What out of step with the reality of the century you are talking about? We are aware of the socio-political situation in your country. Arbitrary arrests of civil society activists and deprivation of freedom of speech among others.

infoMigrants

Further, you bluntly affirm that Tunisia is an African country but blurring its “Arab-Muslim” character. What complex? Without going into details, I recommend that you browse Nations, Negroes and Cultures of the anthropologist Cheick Anta Diop among many others.

Brandishing shameful, hateful and racist speeches of this caliber disturbs visionaries in their graves. Let the consciences of these prides sleep in peace. Return this change to: Patrice Lumumba, Kwamé Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Marcus Garvey, Muhammar Gaddafi etc.

I also remind you of one of the hadiths of the prophet Mohamed (PSL), who fought body and soul to fulfill his mission as a messenger: “God will never judge your skin color or your face, but what you keep in the heart “. Reported by Muslim. Starting from this perspective of the messenger of Allah, we note with bitterness your contrary vision. What do you think ?

I also remind you that the messengers of God have always moved from one point to another, to convey their messages to the peoples or for security reasons among others. Should we remember Abraham, Moses, Muhammad…?

Sir, even if you have no respect for the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) in its article 12, at least have respect for the international covenant on civil and political law which stipulates in its Article 2: “The States parties to this Pact undertake to respect and guarantee to all individuals within their territory and subject to their jurisdiction the rights recognized in this Pact, without distinction of any kind, in particular race, color , sex, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status”.

aa.com.tr

Even if you insinuate to minimize your membership in the African Union, your cognition should challenge you on the texts of laws of the other institutions. Unfortunately, you have opened a rage against a minority and innocent race living among you. Let’s hope that other campaigns will not be launched in reply.

Sir, I cannot end without reminding you that the world has its eyes in the face of the hole. Because you can lie to some people for a while, but not all the people all the time. So, let’s get back to those numbers that you’re hiding:

Tunisia currently has 22,000 sub-Saharan migrants out of a population of 12 million, which probably represents 0.2% of the total. It is also worth recalling the official Italian statistics which indicate that more than 32,000 migrants, including 18,000 Tunisians, arrived in Italy illegally from Tunisia in 2022.