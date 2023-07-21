Open Mind, a podcast to talk about digital culture

WINDTRE e Zero IN- Sharing Knowledge annunciano Open Mind, a podcast in 10 episodes dedicated to technological innovation and digital culture.

WINDTRE has always been a promoter of transparency and correctness of information on the technologies and services offered, for this reason it has joined forces with Zero IN, a benefit company that deals with economic-financial disclosure and personal growth, with the aim of disseminating objective and authoritative information on issues related to the opportunities offered by digital evolution in support of Italy’s development and competitiveness.

Over the course of 10 episodes, Open Mind will address some of the most debated topics by public opinion, from 5G technology to the conscious use of the network, from the growth of infrastructures to the fight against fake news. The topics will be dealt with by specialists and sector experts, in the form of a conversation inspired by sector studies and research carried out by bodies and institutions, such as those carried out by Censis on the value of connectivity in Italy and by the Institute for Competitiveness (I-Com) on the impact of 5G on the country’s competitiveness.

In the first 3 episodes, already available on the main podcasting platforms, the focus is on infrastructure development with particular attention to 5G and the need to start a training process for the establishment of a digital culture and Big Data Analytics at the service of citizens.

Where to listen to Open Mind

The episodes of Open Mind, developed by Zero IN through a dedicated series of the Inside Finance-Podcast dissemination platform, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spreaker, Amazon Music and Audible.

All episodes are also available on the LinkedIn profile of WINDTRE.

