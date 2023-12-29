Opening of Zimzopark in Banja Luka | Info

In a magical atmosphere, with thousands of sprinklers, fairy-tale carriages, and Santa Claus, who once again made the youngest citizens happy with gifts, “Zimzopark” opened its doors to all visitors.

Source: City of Banjaluka/A. Cavic

Along with many citizens and tourists, Mayor Draško Stanivuković joined the program organized by Banja Luka artists on the occasion of the opening of “Zimzopark”.

As he pointed out, in addition to the already well-known “Zimzobal”, “Zimzopark” was also opened tonight for the first time – as a place of true winter magic in the beautiful setting of the “Mladen Stojanović” Park.

“We are particularly pleased that on the recently built plateau, which is located next to the sports complex in the Park “Mladen Stojanović”, we have prepared a real winter fairy tale that all our fellow citizens and tourists will be able to enjoy during the upcoming holidays.” emphasized Stanivuković.

The mayor expressed his great satisfaction that many fellow citizens of all generations joined the evening’s program, as well as a large number of tourists from the region and Europe.

“This magical evening, which was provided by Banja Luka performers, is certainly a prelude to the two unforgettable New Year’s nights that await us”, said Stanivuković, reminding us that we are expecting a New Year’s celebration at this very location with two top performers, Željko Samardžić and Lepa Brena.

Mayor Stanivuković used the opportunity to invite fellow citizens, but also all tourists, to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the irresistible New Year’s atmosphere and the rich offer of “Zimzopark” in the next five days.

Banja Luka performers Vanja Mišić, Maja Manojlović, Una Zrilić, as well as the City Tambura Orchestra and the children’s choirs “Jazavčići” and “Vrapčići” took care of the unique atmosphere that reigns in the Park.

We remind you that the people of Banja Luka and all visitors will be able to enjoy the winter market and the numerous products brought by “Zimzopark” until January 2.

