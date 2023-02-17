Original title: Airline opening, terminal reconstruction, technological innovation, major airports in Jiangsu are recovering in an orderly manner!

In the just-concluded Spring Festival travel season, Eastern Airport Group took off and landed 33,000 passenger flights, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%, returning to 85.7% of the 2019 Spring Festival travel season; it transported 3.902 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 19.7%, returning to 76.2% of 2019. Among them, the number of domestic passengers at Nanjing Airport has recovered to more than 80% in 2019, and the number of inbound and outbound passengers has increased significantly, with a total of 79,000 passengers guaranteed. Among them, the Southeast Asian tourism hotline resumed, and flights from Hong Kong and Macau were increased. In January, the passenger load factor of Macau and Bangkok routes exceeded 80. %, and the passenger load factor of the Seoul route exceeds 80%. The passenger throughput of Yangzhou Taizhou Airport is close to the level of the same period in 2019. Xuzhou Airport and Changzhou Airport reached 90% and 80% of the 2019 level respectively.

Airport leaders personally lead the team to discuss cooperation and seek common development

Since the start of construction after the festival, the chairman, general manager and other leaders of the Eastern Airport Group have led teams to visit relevant airlines, and have discussed and cooperated with many partners and potential partners on opening routes and increasing investment in transportation capacity. Seek common development and lay a good foundation for the comprehensive and rapid recovery of the Group’s main business. In Changzhou, the planning department is at a seminar preparing for the resumption of international routes in Southeast Asia. In Xuzhou, marketing staff enthusiastically promoted service items such as air-rail combined transportation and transit connections in the live broadcast room. In Yangtai, the main person in charge went to major airlines to negotiate with domestic first-class airports. In Huai’an, project builders are advancing the construction of the third phase of the project at full speed. In Yancheng, the operating units actively cooperate with all parties to enrich and innovate various tourism products. In Lianyungang, the market development department is busy on the way to enter the enterprise to provide services and visit customers to inquire about needs.

The transportation volume of overseas chilled fresh goods and local fresh goods in Jiangsu continues to grow

After three years, chilled aquatic products entered the country again. Up to now, Nanjing Airport has completed three batches of 12 tons of high-value chilled aquatic products to enter the country. In addition to overseas chilled products, local fresh goods in Jiangsu have also maintained a growth trend. Since February, domestic flights have guaranteed more than 50 tons of shrimp fry leaving Hong Kong, an increase of nearly four times compared with 2022. In addition to goods closely related to people’s livelihood, various manufactured goods and consumer goods related to economic development are also shipped from here to all parts of the world. A few days ago, Nanjing Airport has restarted truck flights and international and domestic air-to-air combined transport services at Nanjing Airport, and two new international passenger and cargo flights have been added in Bangkok and Manila. The gradually recovering business and increasing air routes contribute to the smooth flow of the global supply chain. Huai’an Airport is expected to open the all-cargo flight route from Huai’an to Dalian at the end of March, and Yancheng Airport is also fully preparing for the resumption of all-cargo flights from Yancheng to Incheon.

Major airport projects are progressing as planned

The construction site of Yancheng Airport T1 Terminal Renovation Project is in full swing. At present, the roof and curtain wall of the terminal building have been basically completed, and indoor fine decoration and mechanical and electrical equipment installation are in progress. On the first day after the holiday, the project management personnel of the reconstruction and expansion project of the T1 terminal of Xuzhou Airport led more than 60 construction workers to fight on the construction site to renovate the terminal building. The preliminary design of the second-phase expansion project of Yangzhou Taizhou Airport has been approved, and the bidding work for the flight area is being pushed forward. The reconstruction and expansion project of the terminal area of ​​Changzhou Airport is fully cooperating with the competent department to approve the preliminary design and pay close attention to the design of the construction drawing. The Huai’an Airport Terminal Area Reconstruction and Expansion Project is actively carrying out preliminary design work, and strives to start construction as soon as possible.

Continuous R&D of innovative projects

Not long ago, the first “State-owned Enterprise Digital Scene Innovation Professional Competition” sponsored by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council announced the list. The scene of “Information Management and Control of the Whole Process of Transportation, Aviation and Logistics” declared by Yang Aiping Labor Model Innovation Studio of Nanjing Airport was selected from more than 3,000 participating scenes across the country. Stand out and successfully enter the final stage. On the other hand, the members of Li Xiaoli (Skilled Personnel) Innovation Studio are also devoting themselves to research and development. The completion of the fully automatic passenger boarding bridge project led by the studio has reached 90%. The system is improving the boarding bridge equipment. Under the premise of safety redundancy, it is expected to further improve operating efficiency and reduce operating costs; the flight area operation and maintenance platform project is undergoing stability testing, which is a step towards the realization of the integrated application of “digital operation with one map” of Nanjing Airport’s dual runways A solid “first step”.

Logistics vehicles and personnel shuttle in and out of the Nanjing Airport Customs Clearance Base. In the past week, the project company visited all logistics, supply chain, bonded warehousing enterprises and related enterprises in surrounding industries in the base to investigate market conditions and match customer needs. At the same time, closely focus on the development direction of district-port linkage, as well as bonded and cross-border superimposed empowerment, and actively participate in the construction of “national brand” camps such as the National Airport Economic Demonstration Zone, the National Comprehensive Freight Hub Supplementary Chain, and the Airport-type National Logistics Hub. , and go all out to promote the high-quality development of the province’s airport economy.

