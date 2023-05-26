Home » Opens the door in flight: the scary images on board an Asiana Airlines A321. 9 passengers in hospital, one man arrested
The A321’s Asiana Airlines had to make an emergency landing at the airport Daegu in South Korea after one of the emergency doors was opened by a passenger in flight. Nine people were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Police arrested a male passenger in his 30s on suspicion of breaking in the door as the plane was preparing to land. The reasons for the act are not clear.

