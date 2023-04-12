All is ready in London for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6th. The coronation has been prepared for years with an operation worthy of one spy story the James Bond: Operation Golden Orb which takes its name from the golden globe that the queen Elizabeth II held in hand at the 1953 coronation in the celebrated Cecil Beaton photo.

For years Windsor, government officials and aristocrats met periodically to fine-tune coronation london 2023 which will not spare an ounce of Pomp and Pageantry, in short of splendor of great royal events on the Thames. Albeit with a ceremonial abbreviated in times and in the number of guests. Grand director of all Duke of Norfolk. (edited by Enrica Roddolo and Valentina Baldisserri)