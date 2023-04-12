Home World Operation Golden Orb. Everything you (don’t) know about the coronation of King Charles – Corriere TV
World

Operation Golden Orb. Everything you (don’t) know about the coronation of King Charles – Corriere TV

by admin
Operation Golden Orb. Everything you (don’t) know about the coronation of King Charles – Corriere TV

All is ready in London for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6th. The coronation has been prepared for years with an operation worthy of one spy story the James Bond: Operation Golden Orb which takes its name from the golden globe that the queen Elizabeth II held in hand at the 1953 coronation in the celebrated Cecil Beaton photo.

For years Windsor, government officials and aristocrats met periodically to fine-tune coronation london 2023 which will not spare an ounce of Pomp and Pageantry, in short of splendor of great royal events on the Thames. Albeit with a ceremonial abbreviated in times and in the number of guests. Grand director of all Duke of Norfolk. (edited by Enrica Roddolo and Valentina Baldisserri)

April 12, 2023 – Updated April 12, 2023 , 6:15 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt: This is what happens with the branches in your city

You may also like

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, «finished marriage». But...

Rumors of breaking up Bonolis-Bruganelli, the ironic reply...

Enric Ez gives us a dose of soul...

Milano Comics&Games 13 and 14 May 2023. At...

Video online of suspected beheading of POW sparks...

how can the red star be in the...

Bologna Market – Blitz in South America: 11...

Venice-Palermo, the sale of tickets for the Rosanero...

DHL package message scam | Info

Far East Film Festival 25

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy