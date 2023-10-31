Operator attack and electromagnetic limits, amendments pass in the Senate

The Government follows up on the July position of the Italian Antitrust Authority, the AGCM, on offerte operator attack. The Industry, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture and Agri-food Production Commission of the Senate approved an amendment to the Competition Bill to establish a ban on this type of offers, designed to target certain competitors. Nothing wrong, except that in most cases it is the major operators who study offers with many gigabytes at very low prices to steal customers from smaller operatorslimiting their development and the possibility that they will be able to make inroads into the market.

In other words, by doing so the “big names” in telephony are able to limit the entry of new competitors onto the market and therefore keep the competition. In the summer, the ways in which the main Italian operators managed to obtain information on the originating manager of the potential customer:

This procedure may lend itself to improper use of the information on portability collected in the database for strictly operational needs (in particular, the association between the user’s telephone number and the telephone operator that provides the service), putting the main operators in a position to market selectively defined offers based on the competitor from which the customer comes. These are information elements not available to virtual operators.

The European Commission had also defined these practices in the past “potentially suitable for supporting a collusive equilibrium”while the AGCM had argued that these types of offers were only possible “by virtue of knowledge of information available to some operators” and what they caused “the progressive deterioration of the level of competition in mobile telephone services”. The Government has shown itself to be receptive and now, through the Industry Commission of the Senate approved an amendment that could put an end to operator attack offers.

THE RAISE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC LIMITS IS REVIEWED

The Senate Industry Commission itself was responsible for approving the amendment proposed by Fratelli d’Italia which, if converted into law, will raise Italian electromagnetic limits, currently among the lowest in Europe. The measure had already been discussed in the recent past, the Government had come close to raising it with the Asset and Investment Decree – the omnibus decree -, then nothing was done.

At the time no number circulated about the new threshold, but from circles close to the executive the possibility of bringing it to 24 volts per meter (V/m) from the current 6, dating back to 2001, filtered through. The limit currently recommended by Europe is 61 V /m, value established internationally by the ICNIRP (Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) as not dangerous for humans. With the amendment to the Competition Bill approved by the Senate Industry Commission the limit would be raised slightly, to 15 V/m. We would stay well below the “advice” of European regulatorsand the Italian limit would remain among the lowest in Europe.

The objective pursued by the executive is to strengthen networks with a new limit which is however precautionary and well aligned with “most recent and accredited scientific evidence”. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso commented on X the measure as follows:

🔴 With the raising of the limits on electromagnetic fields, Italy becomes more competitive.

This measure represents an important turning point for the country’s development: it will improve mobile connectivity in the area, guaranteeing a higher quality of services for citizens and… pic.twitter.com/W2wWp5GK1o — Adolfo Urso (@adolfo_urso) October 27, 2023

By setting the limit at 15 V/m we would remain more than 4 times below the ceiling considered safe. The issue has become crucial with the advent of 5G. The lower the limit and the more antennas needed for the same coverage, the estimates of the higher costs borne by operators are expressed in billions of euros. Thus the country loses competitiveness in Europe, argue those in favor of raising the limit, and imagining that 5G progresses and does what it was created for is complicated.

Furthermore – but it’s just a curiosity – the low limit results in a phenomenon that anyone who travels a lot has probably noticed. Compared to European countries which stand at 61 V/m, i.e. the majority, here it is smartphone consumes more energy when traveling also due to the more frequent cell change (lower limit -> more antennas -> more cell change) and the greater “effort” it must make to hook the signal to antennas that transmit it at relatively low powers.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW

At the moment both the raising of the electromagnetic limit and the stop to operator attack offers they are just amendments approved by the Commission. They will – eventually – be law when the “packages” of regulations arrive approved first by the Senate and then by the Houseand it doesn’t mean that they can’t be modified along the way or even eliminated at all.

