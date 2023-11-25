Operator attack and electromagnetic limits, text passes the Senate and goes to the House

Almost a month ago Industry, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture and Agri-food Production Commission of the Senate approved an amendment to the Competition Bill to prepare the prohibition alle operator attackthe offers with which telephone operators “snatch” customers from specific competitors.

The Government accepted and followed up on the observations made in recent months by the Antitrust Authority, which noted that this type of offer not only generated value for customers thanks to the high ratio between content and monthly price, but also for the “big” telephony companies themselves , who in doing so managed and manage to limit the entry of new competitors onto the market and therefore to limit the effectiveness of competitionto control it in some way.

Not only. The main operators they often use improperlytook over the Antitrust in the summer, portability information to market offers “defined according to the competing operator from which the customer comes”information which however are not available to virtual operators.

Now the Senate approves, with some modifications, the Competition Bill which contains the rule that could relegate operator attack offers to a thing of the past. AND Article 13 of the bill voted by the Senate to provide for equal treatment between operators, to prohibit the fact that some may have information on the operator of origin of the customer and others not:

1-bis. Providers of electronic communications networks or services they cannot use the information acquired through the database for portability of mobile numbers, as well as those acquired for strictly operational needs, to formulate offers to end users regarding the general requirements or conditions of access or use of networks or services, including the technical-economic conditions, which are different depending on the network provider or electronic communications service of origin.

In short, there would be equal treatment.

The other burning issue we’ve talked about in the past is what concerns the raising of electromagnetic limitswhich in Italy are significantly lower than the values ​​considered safe by science and recommended in the EU guidelines.

The competition bill that the Senate passed to the Chamber after approval in the chamber, in article 10 (Adjustment of electromagnetic field limits) confirms what had already emerged, i.e. the intention to raise the limit from the current 6 volts per meter (V/m) to 15 V/mAnyway, still, much lower than the value of 61 V/m that ICNIRP (Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) has been found to be non-dangerous for humans, as well as the limit recommended by European guidelines.

The objective pursued by the executive is to adopt a new precautionary limit and well aligned to “most recent and accredited scientific evidence” per “strengthen the mobile network and guarantee users and businesses the offer of high-quality connectivity services, without prejudice to public health“. Here is the second paragraph of article 10 of the Competition Bill which deals with adaptation to electromagnetic limits:

2. Once the deadline referred to in paragraph 1 has expired, in the absence of specific regulatory provisions for adaptation and until they are definitively adopted, the attention values ​​and quality objectives referred to in tables 2 and 3 of Annex B to the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 8 July 2003, published in the Official Journal no. 199 of 28 August 2003, are provisionally and precautionary set at a value equal to 15 V/mas regards the electric field intensity E, to a value equal to 0.039 A/m, as regards the magnetic field intensity H, and to a value equal to 0.59 W/m2, as regards the density of power D.

Note: the other two values ​​which had not been discussed until now, i.e. the current per unit length (magnetic field intensity) and the power per unit surface area (power density), were inserted into the text of the decree to define, “circumscribe”, the increase in the intensity of the new admitted electric field.

With the electromagnetic limit raised from 6 to 15 V/m, Italy would remain well below the “advice” of European regulators, and the our new limit among the lowest in Europe, more than 4 times lower than the maximum considered safe. The issue has become crucial with the advent of 5G. The lower the limit and the more antennas needed for the same coverage, the estimates of the higher costs borne by operators are expressed in billions of euros. Thus the country loses competitiveness in Europe, argue those in favor of raising the limit, and it is difficult to imagine that 5G can progress and do what it was created for.

The Senate gave the green light, now the “ball” passes to the Chamber.

