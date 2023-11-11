Operator attack offers towards the stop: for and against

It makes people discuss it stop to operator attack offers proposed by the Antitrust and subsequently approved by the Senate with an amendment to the Competition Bill. In recent days they have expressed themselvesUdicon – Union for Consumer Defense – and the main trade union acronyms of the telecommunications sector, expressing conflicting opinions among themselves. There are those who define the ban on differentiated offers as a “important step towards free competition” (Udicon) and there are those who consider it a mistake (the unions), a “kill shot” with consequences on employment and investments.

“Full support for the initiatives of the government majority” by UDiCon, which shares the AGCM’s desire to stop operator attack offers. According to the National President of Udicon Martina Donini “the proposed amendments to the Competition Bill […] they ensure uniform prices for all customers, regardless of the operator they come from and represent a significant progress towards fairer competition in the mobile sector“.

Udicon talks about “harmful and discriminatory practice towards consumers“e di”obstacle to the development of new operators“:

The real competition in the market is the transparent one, not the one made up of ad hoc offers for a few.

The unions Slc-CGIL, Fistel-CISL and Uilcom-UIL believe that the amendment doesn’t solve “the problem of reckless dumping that is killing the telecommunications market“. Preventing “targeted recovery” actions on specific market segmentswe read in the joint statement, there is a risk of leveling everything even further downwards.

While sharing the desire to eliminate the distorting practices of the larger operators to the detriment of the virtual ones, it is believed that with this decision the sector receives the kill shot which definitively undermines the Italian telecommunications sector. Rather it would be better for the unions to define a “minimum rate that ensures industrial costs and investments“.

