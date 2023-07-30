operators and cities that suffer the most

Comparison of network congestion in Italy: Naples and Palermo lead the most speed reductions for customers

In an analysis conducted by Opensignal, the levels of congestion experienced by users in major Italian cities and across the country were examined. Congestion was measured in 21 cities by comparing network experience during busiest hours of the day (from 18:00 to 23:59) compared to that of the morning (from 06:00 to 11:59), when the networks are relatively less congested and not affected by the energy saving measures adopted by the Italian network operators at night.

The analysis revealed variations in the level of congestion between operators and different cities in Italy. Palermo and Naples stand out for the largest speed reductions due to congestion, with download speeds decreasing by 23.2% and 22.8%, respectively.

Considering the networks of the operators, TIM and WindTre record the largest comparable reductions in user experience, with drops of 23.9% and 21.5%, respectively, which affect their networks nationwide. Furthermore, these two operators face the greatest challenges in specific cities. Fastweb users experience a comparable reduction of 15.8% across Italy and are less affected by congestion than other network users, with the exception of Padua and Florence, where Fastweb’s network appears to be struggling.

Italian network operators are implementing energy saving practices during the night, which can affect the overall experience of consumers during those hours, as recently demonstrated by Opensignal. These energy saving measures vary by city and by operator. To accurately compare and isolate the impact of congestion, the morning hours of 06:00 to 11:59 were selected as the basis for comparison, as networks are typically less congested during this period and unaffected by energy saving measures.

On average, across Italy, network experience reaches its peak at 4 in the morning and declines as the day progresses, reaching its lowest level at 9 in the evening. During the night, when few people use phones outside their homes, networks are lightly loaded and daily speeds are at their fastest. The reverse occurs in the afternoon and early evening, when the volume of mobile traffic leads to increased congestion, often causing slow speeds and a degraded quality of experience for video streaming, multiplayer gaming, and other applications. Among the top mobile experience metrics, users see the greatest relative variation throughout the day in their download speeds. During the morning hours (06:00 to 11:59), users experience average download speeds of 37.6 Mbps. However, during the busiest evening hours (18:00 to 23:59), this speed drops to 29.7 Mbps, a 21.2% decrease related to network congestion.

The results for cities and operators

Congestion-related reduction in download speeds varies by mobile network operator. TIM users experience the most significant congestion, with download speeds down 23.9% during busy evening hours (6pm to 11.59pm), while Fastweb users see a decrease of only 15.8%. the lowest among all national operators in Italy.

The difference in experience based on the time of day also varies greatly between Italian cities. Palermo and Naples have the most congestion among the cities analysed, with notable drops in average download speeds during busy evening hours (6pm to 11:59pm) of 23.2% and 22.8%, respectively. Conversely, Verona, Padua and Venice have the least congested networks, with reductions ranging from 12.5% ​​to 14%, much lower than most other cities.

How do mobile carriers fare during congestion

TIM and WindTre are the networks that face the greatest challenges in managing congestion during busy hours. The WindTre network presents significant difficulties in Palermo, Turin and Trieste, with drops of 26-27%. TIM experiences considerable problems with declines in user experience in several cities, including Prato and Naples, with decreases of 27.2% and 24.9% respectively. In contrast, Fastweb users experience relatively less congestion and perform particularly well in Milan, Italy’s second-largest city, with a decrease of only 9.3%, far outpacing rivals. Iliad users in Milan experience a particularly sharp decline of 22.9%, as well as in Prato and Palermo with 22.7% and 20.2%, respectively. Vodafone faces particular congestion challenges in Prato, Naples and Genoa, with drops of 20.3-23.4%.

The impact of mobile congestion, city by city

Below is a more detailed analysis of the five main cities in Italy: Palermo, Naples, Turin, Rome and Milan.

Palermo it has the most congested mobile network, among the 21 major cities analyzed in Italy. WindTre users experience the most congested network, with the largest decrease of 26% during the crowded evening hours (from 18:00 to 23:59), followed by TIM with 22.2%, Iliad with a decrease of 20.2 % and the Vodafone network with a decrease of 19.2%. Notably, Fastweb users do not experience a significant impact of congestion in Palermo, as Fastweb’s network is much more resilient in the city than that of other operators.

Napoli it is the second most congested city, among the 21 cities analyzed in Italy. In Naples, TIM experiences the greatest drop with a 24.9% reduction during the crowded evening hours (from 18:00 to 23:59), followed by WindTre with 22.5% and Vodafone with a 21% drop. Iliad and Fastweb have considerably better results – Iliad users register a drop of 17.4%, while Fastweb has a decrease of 16.5%.

Torino it ranks as the fourth most congested city, among the 21 cities analyzed in Italy. WindTre is by far the most congested network in Turin, with a decrease of 27% during the crowded evening hours (from 18:00 to 23:59). The other operators achieved decidedly better results – TIM sees a decrease of 19.4%, Iliad a drop of 17.8% and Vodafone a decrease of 15.8%. Once again, Fastweb has the least congested network, outperforming the rest with a decrease of 12.4%.

Roma it ranks as the sixth most congested city, among the 21 cities analyzed in Italy. In Rome, all operators report a considerable decrease in download speed during the crowded evening hours (6pm to 11.59pm). WindTre experiences the most significant reduction with a decrease of 21.2%, closely followed by TIM with 20.1% and by Iliad with 19.4%. The Vodafone network also suffered a significant decrease, recording a drop of 19%, while Fastweb users recorded less congestion with a decrease of 15.8%.

Milano it ranks as the ninth most congested city, among the 21 cities analyzed in Italy. In Milan, Iliad stands out as the most congested network, with the largest drop in download speed during the crowded evening hours (6pm to 11.59pm) with a decrease of 22.9%. Followed by WindTre with a decrease of 19.5% and TIM with a drop of 18.5%. Vodafone does better with a 15% decrease, while Fastweb users are much less affected by congestion with a 9.3% decrease.

