Opinions of Juan Barreto on the Disqualification of María Corina Machado in Social Networks

Title: Juan Barreto Voices Concerns Over Disqualification of María Corina Machado

Pro-government leader, Juan Barreto, expressed his opinion on social networks regarding the disqualification of María Corina Machado, the candidate for the opposition primaries from Vente Venezuela. Barreto stated that Machado lacks the same level of support that was seen for Juan Guaidó during his time as opposition leader.

Taking to Twitter, Barreto emphasized that Machado does not possess the mass strength that Guaidó exhibited. He pointed out that the people are exhausted and that the international framework is not favorable to her. Barreto also suggested that other opposition factors are secretly celebrating her disqualification, raising the question of whether she will deflate herself and be left alone.

Barreto further explained in a tweet that Machado’s disqualification could be a strategic maneuver by the G4 (Acción Democrática, Un Nuevo Tiempo, Voluntad Popular, and Primero Justicia) in an attempt to eliminate her as a strong candidate. Barreto described rumors suggesting that the G4 aims to remove Machado from the equation as she reportedly disturbs and hinders negotiations with the government. Winning the G4 inmates would undermine her prominence and subordinate them to her politics, depriving them of resources.

Discussing the disqualification of Machado, Barreto condemned the action as a threat to democracy. According to him, disqualifying any citizen goes against political rights, which are inalienable human rights. He condemned punitive maneuvers that tarnish the transparency of the democratic system and suggested that radicals can be defeated through reasoning and votes, rather than repression.

Recently, José Brito, a deputy to the National Assembly of 2020, presented a statement from the Comptroller General of the Republic, which confirmed Machado’s political disqualification for 15 years, starting from 2015. This announcement followed an official request from the party to the Comptroller to disclose the political status of the opposition and share it with the country.

In conclusion, Barreto’s remarks on the disqualification of María Corina Machado shed light on the political dynamics within the opposition and raise concerns about the state of democracy in the country. The issue regarding Machado’s disqualification continues to be a point of contention that shapes the political landscape of Venezuela.

