OpNet, delegations for company management

The note of last July 13

The Board of Directors of OpNet, the national 5G wholesale operator, has assigned the powers relating to the management of the Operation and Market & Finance business branches to Cosimo Buccella and Stefano Zacutti respectively, top managers who are already key figures within the organisation.

The decision was taken with a view to tackling the new challenges by best adapting its business lines and company structure, in a constantly evolving market context. Specifically, this new organization aims to develop a synergistic model between roles and skills, which will allow OpNet to reach long-term targets, strengthening its market positioning as an innovation leader, technology enabler and process simplifier .

Cosimo Buccella will manage the Operation division, working for the development of the technology through the creation and implementation of the network and systems to support the business and the market. This is accompanied by responsibilities relating to the management of human resources and the legal area.

Stefano Zacutti will instead be head of the Market & Finance branch, coordinating all activities related to strategic partnerships, finance, purchasing, marketing and sales.

With the new reorganisation, OpNet chooses synergy, both internally and with the market, as a tool to enhance the focus on its main values: end-to-end customer management and management of the network infrastructure in an evolutionary perspective.

Davide Rota, Chairman of the BoD, will maintain responsibility for relations with the institutions.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

