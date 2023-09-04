Opposition and Ruling Party Clash in Chamber of Deputies as Election Season Approaches

The meeting room of the Chamber of Deputies became the center of a heated confrontation between the opposition and the ruling party during the delivery of the V Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Xóchitl Gálvez, a senator and virtual candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico, took the podium to criticize the administration and predict the end of “the fourth transformation.” Gálvez’s speech ignited cheers from PAN, PRI, and PRD members, who see her as a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 election.

The session started an hour late, with the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, waiting in the protocol room. Amidst the delay, Gálvez entered the session room to the cheers of opposition legislators, who chanted “president, president.” The Morena benches responded by chanting their battle cry, “It is an honor to be with Obrador.” The war of slogans continued as Alcalde finally entered the premises and delivered a five-minute speech summarizing some of the government’s achievements.

Once Alcalde left, opposition members began their criticism of the administration. Emilio Álvarez Icaza from the Plural Group spoke critically about the human rights situation in the country, while Luis Espinoza Cházaro from the PRD disqualified the health policy and warned that the new Free Textbooks program will go to waste. Jorge Álvarez Maynez from Citizen Movement offered a mixed speech, acknowledging some of the government’s achievements while criticizing issues such as the health crisis and insecurity.

The toughest questions came from Carolina Viggiano of the PRI and Senator Xóchitl Gálvez. Viggiano criticized the dismantling of the health system and highlighted issues of violence, disappearances, and femicides. Gálvez, in her seven-minute speech, discredited the results of the administration in terms of violence, health, education, economy, and poverty reduction. She was met with opposition from Morena deputies, who insulted her and tried to disrupt her speech.

In response to Gálvez’s speech, the Morena coordinator, Ignacio Mier, left the session in protest, accusing Gálvez of holding an “immoral rally.” Aleida Alavez, another Morena deputy, later went up to the rostrum and used an aerosol can to “disinfect” it.

Overall, the delivery of the V Government Report became a platform for the opposition to criticize the administration and for Gálvez to showcase herself as a potential presidential candidate. The session was marked by heated exchanges between the opposition and Morena, highlighting the growing polarization in Mexican politics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

