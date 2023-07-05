Opposition Candidate María Corina Machado’s Disqualification a ‘Boomerang’ Against Venezuelan Government

Title: Opposition Candidate María Corina Machado Vows to Defeat Maduro Despite Disqualification

Date: 07/04/2023

Opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado has responded to her recent disqualification from holding public office in Venezuela, stating that the move will ultimately backfire and harm the government. The pro-government Comptroller’s Office announced her disqualification last week.

In a press conference, Machado, a prominent figure within the radical wing of the opposition, criticized President Nicolás Maduro, stating that he does not have the authority to choose the candidate who will challenge and defeat him in the 2024 presidential elections. She emphasized that the people of Venezuela will choose their candidate through the primaries to be held on October 22 and called on the international community to prepare for the defeat of Maduro and the start of an orderly transition in the country.

The Comptroller General had disqualified Machado from holding public office for 15 years, citing alleged “administrative irregularities” during her time as a deputy from 2011 to 2014. The disqualification was linked to a corruption plot involving the symbolic “interim government” led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, which was recognized by fifty governments between January 2019 and January 2023.

Machado described the disqualification as a mistake that has turned into a boomerang for the regime. She highlighted the reactions from both inside and outside Venezuela, with the United States, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Colombian government criticizing the measure. Various factions within the opposition have also expressed solidarity with Machado.

This is not the first time the Comptroller’s Office has imposed such sanctions. Other opposition leaders, including Henrique Capriles and Guaidó, have faced similar disqualifications. Both Capriles and Machado are candidates in the upcoming primaries.

Machado sees the primaries as a significant opportunity to challenge and defeat Maduro. She believes that by disqualifying opposition leaders, the regime has unintentionally made the primaries the first stage of the contest against Maduro’s government.

As Venezuela remains highly divided, Machado remains committed to her candidacy and determined to bring about a change in leadership through a democratic process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

