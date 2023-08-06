Many parties oppose Japan’s forced nuclear-contaminated water discharge to Hesse Minister of Health: Japan’s approach is irresponsible

This article is transferred from CCTV News Client.

The Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company insisted on going their own way and unilaterally forced the discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, which aroused strong opposition from people in Japan and abroad. Recently, the Minister of Health of Serbia said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television that it is irresponsible for Japan to force nuclear-contaminated water to be discharged into the sea.

Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujčić expressed her concerns, stating that a large number of “irradiated fish” exceeding the standard have been found in the Pacific Ocean, especially in the waters off Fukushima, Japan. This indicates that the nuclear-contaminated water is far from “safe”. She emphasized that Japan should not be so irresponsible, as ecological issues have long been a common concern.

Grujčić further pointed out that the radioactive substances not only directly pollute the marine environment but also bring about new ecological crises. She urged the Japanese government to listen to objections from its own country and other nations and dispose of nuclear pollution in a scientific, safe, and transparent manner.

Additionally, Grujčić stressed the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducting a long-term assessment of the environmental impact of radioactive elements. She criticized the Japanese government’s premature judgment that the nuclear-contaminated water had been treated up to standard. Grujčić believes that Japan’s idea of releasing nuclear-contaminated water should be halted as soon as possible.

The concerns raised by the Serbian Health Minister highlight the global criticism faced by Japan over its decision to discharge the nuclear-contaminated water. As the issue continues to spark outrage and concerns for the marine environment, the international community awaits a response from the Japanese government.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and it only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

