Opposition Presidential Hopefuls Unite to Face Threats Ahead of Venezuela Primaries

Title: Opposition presidential hopefuls strategize to counter government actions as Venezuela primaries approach

Subtitle: Opposition candidates vow unity against the Bolivarian revolution in power since 1999

Opposition presidential hopefuls in Venezuela convened in a closed-door meeting in Caracas on Tuesday to discuss their strategy in countering potential government actions that could hinder the upcoming primary elections. Sources familiar with the meeting revealed that the candidates agreed to take concrete steps to protect their campaign against any institutional impediments and maintain internal unity.

Former deputies Tamara Adrián and María Corina Machado, along with former governor Henrique Capriles, attended the meeting, which marked the beginning of their collaborative efforts to strengthen opposition forces against the long-standing Bolivarian revolution in power since 1999. While the participants have chosen to remain anonymous, they indicated that strategies were discussed regarding potential obstacles imposed by the government during the primaries and the appropriate response in case of disqualifications.

Although the meeting resulted in more discussions than concrete agreements, participants expressed their commitment to defining a course of action in subsequent meetings. The gathering received positive feedback from candidate Andrés Caleca, who described it as “excellent” in a message posted on Twitter. Caleca emphasized the importance of unity in paving the way for the consolidation of their collective efforts.

Former governor Andrés Velásquez, also an opposition candidate for the October elections, echoed the sentiment of unity on social media. He stressed that their strategy must revolve around defending the chosen presidential candidate as determined by the citizens.

The opposition politicians, set to compete in the primary elections in October, have pledged to address the perceived threats against their campaigns. These threats include potential disqualifications, which could prevent them from registering as candidates with the National Electoral Council (CNE). Although disqualifications imposed in the past do not impede participation in the primaries, they may significantly hinder their chances in the upcoming presidential elections.

Last week, the opposition candidates vowed to stand united against any attempts by the regime to undermine their campaigns. The primary elections will ultimately determine which candidate will challenge the ruling Chavismo party in the 2024 presidential elections.

The opposition’s determination to confront challenges posed by the regime was met with support from international actors. The European Union recently voiced its rejection of the disqualification of María Corina Machado, stating that such actions impede her political rights.

As the candidates work towards solidifying their strategies, the forthcoming meetings are expected to yield decisions that will shape their campaign against the Bolivarian revolution.

