Opposition protest in Belgrade | Info

In front of the building of the Republic Election Commission in Belgrade tonight, a third protest of citizens was organized at the invitation of the list “Serbia against violence” with a request to cancel the elections, held on Sunday, December 17, due to, as they claim, numerous irregularities.

One of the holders of the “Serbia against violence” list, Miroslav Aleksić, said that the opposition coalition demands the annulment and repetition of the elections at all levels and announced that he will make that request official tonight after the deadline for objections has expired.

He specified that he will demand from the election commissions that, as he stated, due to numerous irregularities and electoral theft, the elections at the republican and provincial levels, as well as in all 65 local governments, be annulled, Belgrade media reported.

Aleksić explained that the request to annul the elections at all levels, not only in Belgrade, was expanded because, as he claims, they found new evidence of electoral irregularities.

Aleksić also called on representatives of the international community to react.

Traffic in Ulica Kralja Milana, where the RIK building is located, is blocked, and the protest is proceeding peacefully for now.

In the elections, held on Sunday, December 17, according to the preliminary results, both at the republic and at the level of the city of Belgrade, the coalition gathered around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party won the most votes.

