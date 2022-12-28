Optimization of entry and exit policies, international air tickets, overseas hotel searches soar

CCTV news:The policy on entry and exit management has also been optimized and adjusted in the “Class B and B Management” plan, which means that Chinese citizens’ outbound tourism will resume in an orderly manner. On December 27, the reporter learned from a number of travel service platforms that searches for international air tickets, overseas hotels, visas, etc. on travel platforms have all increased significantly.

According to the data from the Qunar platform, within one hour after the release of the “Plan”, the number of international air ticket bookings increased by 5 times, and the departure time is concentrated from mid-January to early February next year. The popular destinations are Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok and Hong Kong. Industry insiders said that the adjustment of entry and exit policies will help promote the orderly recovery of international flights, but limited by the approval of international flight arrangements, the supply of flights will not increase significantly in the short term.

Liu Ting, senior manager of public affairs at Qunar: At present, the air ticket prices of long-distance routes such as China-Europe and China-US are still relatively high, mainly due to the limited supply of flight seats. There are still low-priced tickets on sale for routes to Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia with sufficient seat supply, but due to the impact of demand growth, air ticket prices will rise in the short term.

According to data from Ctrip, after the release of the Plan, the search volume for popular overseas destinations on the platform has increased by 10 times year-on-year, and the search volume for international air tickets and overseas hotels has reached the peak in three years. The search volume for products related to outbound and group tours during the Spring Festival also increased by 6 times.

Chen Linan, Director of Ctrip’s Public Affairs Department: So we think that some regions like Asia are the first to become popular, and then gradually radiate to Europe, America and the world.

Industry insiders also said that due to the impact of visa and vaccine policies, outbound travel has yet to resume.