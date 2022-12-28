Optimize the management of Chinese and foreign personnel exchanges and resume outbound travel in an orderly manner

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-28 16:31

CCTV News: Regarding outbound travel, many friends are concerned about how outbound travel will resume. What optimizations have been made to the management of the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel in the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” for Novel Coronavirus Infection” issued on the 26th? When will Chinese citizens resume outbound travel? Let’s find out more.

According to the requirements of the “Overall Plan”, personnel coming to China will undergo a nucleic acid test 48 hours before their departure. Those with a negative result can come to China without applying for a health code at our embassy or consulate abroad, and fill in the result in the customs health declaration card. If they are positive, the relevant personnel should return to China after turning negative; the nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of all staff after entry will be cancelled. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port can be released to enter the society; the “five ones” and passenger load factor restrictions and other international passenger flight control measures are cancelled; all airlines continue to do a good job of on-board epidemic prevention, and passengers must wear Masks; further optimize arrangements for foreign nationals coming to China, such as resumption of work and production, business, study abroad, family visits, reunions, etc., and provide corresponding visa convenience. Passenger entry and exit at sea and land ports will be gradually resumed. According to the international epidemic situation and various service guarantee capabilities, the outbound travel of Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner.