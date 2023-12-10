Options for Achieving China’s “Double Carbon” Goal: Insights from Jiang Qingzhe

Jiang Qingzhe: China Has Four Major Path Options to Achieve Its “Double Carbon” Goal

China News Service, Dubai, December 8 (Reporter Pang Wuji) – Jiang Qingzhe, former Party Secretary of the University of International Business and Economics and President of the China International Carbon Neutral Economic Research Institute, spoke at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on the 8th. He pointed out at a side meeting held by China Corner that China has four major path options for carbon emission reduction.

On the same day, at the side meeting with the theme of “Case and Practice of Green ‘Belt and Road'”, Jiang Qingzhe said that whether it is the degree of reduction in my country’s carbon emission intensity, the development speed of the new energy vehicle industry, or the investment of my country’s special funds for South-South cooperation in dealing with climate change, the scale shows that my country has made great contributions to global climate governance.

In terms of the path to realize future carbon emission reduction, Jiang Qingzhe proposed four major path options in his speech:

First, a breakthrough in a single technology. Achieving the dual-carbon goal is a systematic project, but the first driving force is technological innovation. Therefore, we should focus on carbon reduction (such as energy-saving emission reduction technology), carbon replacement (such as new energy and clean alternative technology), carbon sequestration (such as carbon dioxide resource utilization technology) and carbon burial (such as carbon capture and storage technology), etc. Breakthroughs and rapid iterations of single emission reduction technologies.

Second, the integration of carbon emission reduction technologies. In order to better exert the synergistic effect of emission reduction, the integration of carbon emission reduction technology can promote the sharing, matching and utilization of carbon dioxide between industries or within regional parks. In order to achieve carbon utilization technology integration, synergy and efficiency, scientific optimization design and synergy effect evaluation are crucial.

Third, regional carbon-neutral collaborative innovation. Regional carbon neutral collaborative innovation refers to the goal of achieving carbon neutrality in a specific region or park, adhering to the system concept, and building a new regional governance model that integrates multiple aspects (carbon technology, energy, industry, finance, carbon management, etc.). Improve energy utilization efficiency, strengthen regional coordinated emission reduction, promote regional green and low-carbon development and high-quality development, and form a comprehensive model of multi-system integration and collaborative innovative development of “government, industry, academia and research integration”. To this end, it is necessary to “work together” on the supply side, the consumption side and the carbon sequestration side, focusing on regional carbon cycle and utilization, regional green resource value, regional complex trading system coordination, regional carbon assessment and carbon asset management and regional carbon Emission reduction technology supports the “five major starting points”.

Fourth, system governance. An important entry point for system governance is the construction of zero-carbon parks. The construction of a zero-carbon park is a complex and systematic project that requires the integration of “carbon neutrality” concepts into the entire life cycle of park planning, construction, and management. The realization of a zero-carbon park cannot be achieved without the support of energy conservation, emission reduction, carbon sequestration, carbon sequestration and other means. Achieve a self-balance of carbon emissions and carbon absorption within the park, and achieve deep integration of production, life, and ecology. In addition, the construction of zero-carbon parks should focus on low-carbon development of industries, green energy transformation, facility aggregation and sharing, and intelligent management of carbon elements. In addition, the future construction of zero-carbon parks needs to focus on expanding the development direction of zero-carbon parks, improving the top-level design of zero-carbon parks, unifying zero-carbon park evaluation standards, and strengthening the use of clean energy.

Jiang Qingzhe’s insights shed light on the potential path options for China to achieve its “double carbon” goal and contribute to global climate governance. His emphasis on technological innovation, integration, regional collaboration, and system governance presents a comprehensive approach to addressing carbon emission reduction.

On December 8, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jiang Qingzhe, former Party Secretary of the University of International Business and Economics and President of the China International Carbon Neutral Economic Research Institute, delivered a keynote speech at a side event in the China Corner of COP28. (Photo by Li Ruidong)

