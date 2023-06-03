OPTOMA GT2160HDR Short Throw DLP Gaming Projector

In the family of ultra-short-throw Gaming projectors at Optoma, after the GT2000HDR (currently being tested), here comes the 4K version (XPR) but with a classic lamp as a light source, unlike the 1080p model (GT2000) which is equipped with it of a phosphor laser.

I dare not speak of home cinema projectors because the manufacturer, for its two references, seems to have chosen to favor the Gaming aspect rather than the faithful reproduction of films and series.

With its short focal length ratio of 0.49:1, it makes it possible to obtain a basic image of 2m23 with a recoil limited to one meter. Its brightness is announced at 4000 lumens with a lamp life that varies according to the level of power level selected: 4000 H (Bright), 15000 H (Dynamic), 10000 H (Eco).

It is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 sockets and offers a Gaming mode with reduced input lag (240hz in 1080p with a delay of 4 ms.).

The projector emulates a UHD image from a 1080p resolution DMD chip using Texas Instruments XPR processing (DMD 0.47). The GT2160HDR is compatible with HDR10 and HLG static metadata. It is also 3D Ready in 1080p with optional DLP-Link glasses.

Price and availability France still to be determined.