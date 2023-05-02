Home » Optoma ML1080 projecteur compact triple laser
Optoma ML1080 projecteur compact triple laser

A little surprise out of nowhere, a projector DLP compact with triple laser light source! It is Optoma which sticks to it with the ML1080, a small white box. The newcomer is a portable home cinema projector that should provide a maximum brightness of 1,000 lumens on the screen.

It is equipped with an MT9669 processor from MediaTek, which is also able to render 4K video signals, including HDR10 but from its native 1080p resolution (therefore by downscaling).

Thanks to its triple laser system, it reaches 98% of the rec.2020 color space, this is a first for this kind of projector from LILLIPUT.

The Optoma ML1080 is not only designed to be portable, but also to be easy to use. The throw ratio is between 0.78 and 1.2. It automatically focuses as well as keystone correction (on 4 angles).

In the connector section, it offers a USB-C port for the power supply, an HDMI input, a second USB-C port and a USB-A socket. A headphone audio output (3.5mm jack) is also available. Finally, it is equipped with an RS232 connection for control and integration into home automation systems.

OPTOMA ML1080
OPTOMA ML1080 connector

Availability date and European price are not yet known, I will expand this article as and when this information arrives.

