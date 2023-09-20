Optoma ML1080ST DLP 1080p triple laser receiving short throw projector for future testing

First reserved for ultra short throw projectors (UCF or UST in English), triple laser sources (Red Green and Blue: RGB) are now present in classic focal length models like the Hisense C1 or the JmGO Ultra. A compact short-throw variation has just appeared at Optoma with the ML1080ST and its projection ratio of 0.78:1. I have just received it for its future test bench on mondoprojos.fr.

Featuring Full HD 1080p resolution, the ML1080ST offers 1,200 lumens of brightness. Its optical unit allows you to obtain a basic image of 2m23 at a distance of 1.5m.

Despite its Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, it supports 4K HDR10 and HLG signals through downscaling. Its single HDMI socket is in 2.1 format.

Alimentation externe Optoma ML1080ST

ToF (Time-of-Flight) technology provides geometry and autofocus correction. Its users can take advantage of the USB-C power input port, which allows them to use PD 3.0 portable batteries, to enjoy video contents on the go.

Rear Optoma ML1080ST Side Optoma ML1080ST

Designed with sustainability in mind, the ML1080ST maintains brightness and color saturation longer than a conventional lamp thanks to triple RGB laser technology which is announced with a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours.

Optoma ML1080ST

The ML1080ST is sold in France at €1199. There is also a second version called ML1080 with a more classic projection ratio of 1.20:1.

The next few days will therefore be devoted to the measurements of two triple laser DLPs, this Optoma ML1080ST and the UST from NexiGo, the Aurora pro.