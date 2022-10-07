In a letter, the Overseer of Opus Dei, Mgr. Van Congren, said that the group will hold an extraordinary congress on September 1, 2023, to make the constitution of the personal Overseer in line with Pope Francis’ “For the Protection of Divine Grace”. “The request made in the decree.

(Vatican News Network) Opus Dei will convene an extraordinary General Assembly on September 1, 2023, with the sole purpose of making the constitution of this Personal Supervisory Council meet the requirements of Pope Francis in the Letter “For the Protection of Divine Grace”. This decree, published on July 22 this year, moved the affiliation of Opus Dei from the past bishopric to the priesthood, and the supervisor could no longer have the title of bishop.

On the official website of Opus Dei, Mgr. Fernando Ocáriz, the Overseer of Opus Dei, announced the special assembly to the members of the church body founded by Saint Josemaria. “The General Council and the Central Committee are studying how to implement the Pope’s request to amend our constitution in accordance with the instructions of the “For the Protection of Divine Grace,” the letter reads.

“The Ministry reminds us not to limit ourselves to considering which ministry the Personal Overseer belongs to, or to submit to the Holy See a report on the work of the Personal Overseer on an annual basis rather than five years, but to present what we believe to be an opinion of the Constitution in accordance with the decree. Other appropriate amendments that may be helpful.”

Referring to the initiative of the Holy See, Mgr Van Kangren explained that “there is no need for a scheduled assembly to amend the constitution”. However, the Central Committee and the General Council, with their unanimous opinion, decided to convene the above-mentioned special assembly “limited to this specific purpose”.

Mrs. Fan Kangren called on the delegates attending the meeting to submit their opinions and clear suggestions “as early as possible”. “You should take into account the need to limit ourselves to what the Holy See has asked us to do and avoid any other changes that we find important,” he wrote.

In addition, “upholding the desire to remain true to our ancestor’s legacy, it is important to consider the general goodness that comes with institutional legal stability.” Mrs. Fan Kangren also hoped that from this enactment, he could “obtain other suggestions, which are not only related to constitutional issues, but also inject new vitality into our apostolic work.”

At the end of the letter, Mrs. Fan Kangren prayed to the Lord, “Let God entrust the special grace of our ancestors to serve the Church, to bear fresh and vibrant fruits in everyone’s life.” As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Saint Josemaria today, “we rely on his intercession”.

The publication of the decree “For the Protection of Divine Grace” comes 40 years after the Apostolic Constitutional Decree of St. John Paul II “May it be so”, which established Opus Dei’s Personal Supervisory Council. Pope Francis has revised some of the provisions of this decree to adapt them to the guidelines of the Apostolic Charter “Go and Preach the Gospel”, with the aim of “protecting the special grace of this community” and “promoting the blessings of its members in the world“. spread the action”.

In detail, the Pope stipulated that the Vatican ministry to which Opus Dei is subordinate is no longer the bishops ministry, but the ministry of the priesthood. The Overseer of Opus Dei, the Supreme Leader, is required to submit an annual report to the Ministry on the status of this Personal Overseer. Unlike in the past, the Overseer himself is no longer ordained as bishop, in order to “strengthen the protection of certain graces from the Holy Spirit, and to administer a form more based on charism than the authority of the hierarchy”.

In view of this, the title of the Overseer of Opus Dei will be the Chief Apostolic Overseer, with the title of Monsignor. These regulations have come into effect from August 4 this year.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn